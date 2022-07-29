‘We’re stable here.’ Residents say ABQ’s Coronado Park provides what a shelter can’t.

www.newsfromthestates.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus ExperimentDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Breaking Bad Statues Have Been Gifted to the Duke CityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Mayor Has Announced that the Coronado Park Will Soon CloseDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Proposed ordinance would make arroyo camping illegal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council will also be voting Monday on whether to make camping in arroyos illegal. The ordinance, proposed by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would make it easier for Albuquerque police to cite and detain people in order to remove them from the area. Right now, arroyos are considered private property because […]
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
KOAT 7
Why did Coronado Park get to the point of closure?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — David Grady admits he does not have the best handwriting. "I got a D in penmanship in fifth grade, and it hasn't gotten better," he said. But on a gloomy Tuesday afternoon, he stood and drew a map in his office on a whiteboard. “There are...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
M’Tucci’s Nob Hill helps out local charity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill is donating 20% of all proceeds to the Grief Center. The Grief Center supports people who have suffered from the death of a loved one. Over the 4th of July weekend, thieves targeted their building on Carlisle near Montgomery – stealing food, computers, and cables. […]
Santa Fe considers limiting plaza events to eight per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. But it’s drawing concern from some groups who feel they may get left out. As outdoor activities gain popularity and the city […]
City of Albuquerque cleans Coronado Park ahead of planned closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has once again cleaned the homeless camps at Coronado Park ahead of its impending closure but a spokesperson says the park is not shut down just yet. Wednesday morning, KRQE News 13 saw the Albuquerque Police Department and City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department staff out at the park near I-40 and […]
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus Experiment
It's so expensive to purchase gasoline these days, as many families and workers who commute to and from the office will tell you. Putting food on the table can also be quite a challenge, not to mention covering the minutiae of expenses that crop up along with the rent, such as garbage costs, electricity bills, and the like. For those who pay a mortgage monthly, property taxes can sometimes feel overwhelming.
RELATED PEOPLE
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Los Lunas residents fed up with dirt file lawsuit against housing developer
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the Jubilee retirement community in Los Lunas are suing a developer building a subdivision next door. Some say their homes have been getting filled with dirt for more than two years and they are tired of it. “It’s everywhere and it’s really fine. It’s like powder. it’s like flour […]
Albuquerque Crossing Guard units prepare for start of school year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Crossing Guard division is preparing for the new school year. Crossing Guards participated in the “Stop the Bleed” program that teaches individuals to become trained and equipped to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. “It’s really easy to get a little relaxed out there, and as we know our […]
rrobserver.com
Los Lunas homeowners sue over construction dust
Residents at Jubilee in Los Lunas have a sand problem. In recent months, they say the fine particles have seeped through windows, piled up in backyards and lodged under roof shingles. The Los Lunas homeowners are now suing the businesses behind the Sierra Vista development on N.M. 6 west of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
point2homes.com
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
hulalandblog.com
9 Things I Did in Albuquerque, New Mexico on My Route 66 Trip
I’ve been making a lot of progress in my attempt to drive all of Route 66 in 2022 (5 states and counting!) and I’ve been cranking out so many blog posts about it (read through all of my Route 66 posts here), so I thought I’d do this one a little differently.
Mistake leaves Albuquerque misspelled on New Mexico road sign
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some drivers did a double-take when a new sign on a New Mexico interstate spelled Albuquerque without the “r.”. A photo of the sign shared on social media shows the city spelled “Albuqueque,” with the caption asking, “How long you think before they replace it? Or should we just go with it?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Albuquerque business falls victim to burglary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Business owners across the city are fed up. They say their businesses have become a big target for burglars and they think the suspects are becoming bolder. Duke City Beaches is one of the latest victims. Now they’re cleaning up the mess after a break-in at their business Thursday morning. “They smashed […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico July 29 – August 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
rrobserver.com
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico Rail Runner Express adds more service to weekday and weekend schedule
More mid-morning and mid-day service gives commuter and leisure passengers more options. Albuquerque – Beginning Monday, August 1, passengers aboard the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will have more options when it comes to traveling through central New Mexico. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is adding two trains...
Comments / 0