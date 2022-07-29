House makes minor amendments to inflation relief, social services bill

www.newsfromthestates.com
Democrats Manchin, Schumer agree on $430 billion tax, drugs, energy bill
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill to increase corporate taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
Indiana senate approves bill to help women, children, people who adopt
Indiana senators on Friday approved a measure to direct funding toward programs that help pregnant women, children and people who adopt during a divided special session where lawmakers have been wrangling over a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. The spending bill from Senate Republicans, which passed...
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
FOXBusiness
Manchin agrees to extension of tax credit for electric vehicle purchases in reversal
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed Wednesday to a slimmed-down Democratic bill that includes an extension of a consumer tax credit for buying electric vehicles, a reversal for the moderate senator. The extension will allow automakers to continue to offer $7,500 in tax credits for new electric car purchases and...
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers debated […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans and every Democrat voting in favor
Washington — The House on Tuesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat voting in favor of the...
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin’s Agreement Paves Way for Permitting Changes in Fall
Legislation to move in fall is complement to permitting action plan. Democrats’ agreement to move ahead with a tax-and-climate economic package included the promise of separate legislation—expected to move this fall—that would accomplish a bipartisan goal to speed up environmental permitting. The efforts to overhaul permitting through...
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Bill to repeal a tax on firearms and ammunition loses steam
Some pro-gun legislation is losing steam in Congress, as five House Republicans have backed out as sponsors on a bill that would repeal an excise tax on firearms and ammunition.
Manchin plan to tax carried interest watered down from earlier Democratic bills
The Democrats’ latest plan to hike taxes on carried interest, a form of income earned by private equity funds that is subject to a lower tax rate, doesn't go as far as liberals had hoped.
Senate Passes Capito Water Resources Bill Containing Major West Virginia Wins
Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), along with Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) led the Senate in passing the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. WRDA authorizes...
Congress passes computer chips bill, giving lawmakers and Biden a bipartisan win
Lawmakers overcame their differences to pass a bipartisan bill that invests in computer chips production. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it.
eenews.net
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
9to5Mac
CHIPS Act passes Senate vote, after $52B became $280B to fund scientific research too
The CHIPS Act, originally designed to provide $52B in incentives for chipmakers to open US plants, has now passed a Senate vote, with bipartisan support. It is expected to pass a House vote as early as next week, but has gained weight in its journey through Congress. Apple lobbied in...
Missouri Democrat Senate hopefuls discuss abolishing the filibuster, Medicare for all
Trudy Busch Valentine was the only one against Medicare For All. Spencer Toder wants to investigate the U.S. Supreme Court justices who said they would uphold abortion rights and then overtuned Roe v. Wade. Lucas Kunce suggested far more incremental policies than most candidates to curb gun violence. And nearly...
City residents who support neighborhood schools are often divided by race and purpose
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When community activists protest issues related to local schools, they do so through movements that are largely segregated by race and class. This is what I found through my research on community activism and school reform in Denver over a span of five years. Both Black and white community activists had an interest in keeping local schools from being closed. They also wanted better quality schools and more of a voice in what happens at those schools. But they seldom joined each other in their efforts because their...
