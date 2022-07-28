State board to Louisiana doctors on abortion: Talk to a lawyer

www.newsfromthestates.com
Q&A with Dr. Nathan Chomilo, Medicaid medical director
Dr. Nathan Chomilo is the medical director for the Minnesota's version of Medicaid. Courtesy photo. As a kid, Nathan Chomilo watched his parents — a nurse and pharmacist who immigrated from Cameroon to Minnesota — give health advice to people while out at community events. “They were always...
State likely to continue funding Real Alternatives despite questions over spending
Rep. Cherrish Pryor is pushing back against millions going to a pro-birth group. (Monroe Bush for Indiana Capital Chronicle) The House proposal to fund an anti-abortion group from Pennsylvania — Real Alternatives — drew scrutiny last week that seems unlikely to impact the $2 million allocation. Real Alternatives...
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A bare tree and dead bushes mark the front of the Siegel Select Extended Stay Apartments in Albuquerque, just north of the intersection between University Boulevard and I-40. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found...
Opinion: We need a post-Roe special session in Annapolis
Abortion rights supporters rallied on Lawyers' Mall in Annapolis in October 2021. Photo by Josh Kurtz. The writer is an Iranian American political organizer, the executive director of Pro-Choice Maryland and Pro-Choice Maryland Action, and a graduate of Hofstra University School of Law. She is based out of Germantown. Now...
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
Members of the Colorado Recount Coalition participate in a panel discussion at Fervent Church in Colorado Springs on July 31, 2022. The candidates are, from left, Summer Groubert, Todd Watkins, Lindsay Moore, David Winney, Lynda Zamora Wilson, Peter Lupia and Rae Ann Weber. (Screenshot from Conservative Daily) The clerk and...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has...
TribCast: A bill that would boost Texas’ semiconductor industry creates an unusual divide
Protesters march from the federal courthouse in Austin to the Texas Capitol on June 24 in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) July 29, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our...
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Audits reveal that some Louisiana towns saw an increase in ticket revenue even as the pandemic limited traffic on their roads. (Canva image) Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting...
Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call
WAHOO, Nebraska — Residents of this Saunders County town 45 miles west of Omaha and 30 miles north of Lincoln are living in something of a congressional limbo these days. Until early next January, Congress considers them part of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, as they have been since the 1960s. But they have had no say in who represents them in Congress from now until then.
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
Grants available for UC education, awareness, Wolf admin. says | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced earlier this week that $2.5 million in federal funding is available to community organizations for efforts to educate and connect underserved Pennsylvanians with the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system. … “Not everyone in their time of need is aware of our services...
Tenth case of Avian Influenza in 2022 confirmed in Montana
The "Old HIghway Department" building where the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Livestock for Montana are housed (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department Livestock confirmed on Monday its 10th case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza this year. According to a press release from...
Education ballot initiative could reverse 2022 tax cuts and raise taxes on all Idahoans
Teacher Leah Jones speaks to Reclaim Idaho volunteers and supporters on July 6, 2022, at the Idaho State Capitol. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) An education funding ballot initiative that will go before Idaho voters in November could have the unintended consequences of reversing the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 tax cuts and increasing taxes for low-income families, state officials said.
CourtWatch program seeks to gather data to reform Maine’s punitive legal system
It’s a Monday morning in July at the District Court building in the heart of Augusta. Defendants shuffle into the courtroom, waiting to be arraigned. One after another, they’re called to appear before a judge. Hearings typically last just a few minutes. But as reform advocates point out, the arraignments — when someone is called to respond to criminal charges — have the potential to create ripple effects that endure much longer, leaving defendants with a permanent mark on their record or saddling them with a fine they sometimes can’t afford.
What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey?
Election reformers say fusion voting, which allows candidates to appear under more than one political party on general election ballots, could help improve voter turnout. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) A bid to boost Rep. Tom Malinowski’s reelection bid has shined a spotlight on an electoral practice that has...
Talk about ‘fake news’ — a look into FL Power & Light’s covert campaign against the free press
I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China. Or Turkey. Or Russia. The “free press” thing is...
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The Calvert County resident’s death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the July 19 primaries and sets rules and procedures for the upcoming general election — and it adds some uncertainty to the board’s short-term agenda and work product.
State board retreats as cities, counties object to deadline for acknowledging record requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed deadline for government entities to acknowledge requests for open records. (Photo illustration by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed rule change that would have required government agencies to at least acknowledge a public-records...
Republican governor contenders throw jabs, dodge differences
Wyoming’s Republican gubernatorial candidates hewed to comfortable conservative positions— yes on guns, no on Medicaid expansion, yes on free-market liberties — while struggling to differentiate themselves on matters of policy during Thursday night’s hour-long debate in Riverton. Gov. Mark Gordon, proposed hardening schools with additional security...
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign...
