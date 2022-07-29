Meet the Democratic candidate trying to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert

www.newsfromthestates.com
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate
Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
One Democrat and one Republican are running to unseat incumbent Rep. Diaz-Balart
Two challengers — one Republican and one Democrat — are hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in the reconfigured District 26 race. Florida’s 26th Congressional District sprawls from a sliver of Biscayne Bay shoreline in Miami through Wynwood, Hialeah, Doral and across the state to Collier County, including parts of Immokalee, Golden Gate and Lely. Diaz-Balart’s current District 25 includes much of the same geography, but the new district — renumbered because of redistricting — does not include a portion of Hendry County that Diaz-Balart now represents.
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for re-election: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and said the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024. Warren emphasized that she would be running for...
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Liz Cheney says she is confident in her reelection in Wyoming despite polling far behind her Trump-backed primary challenger Harriet Hageman – but wouldn't rule out running for president in 2024
Liz Cheney says she intends to win the primary election in Wyoming in August despite several polls showing her far behind her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. The Republican at-large representative also wouldn't rule out the possibility of mounting a run for president in 2024 when speaking with ABC News' Jonathan Karl.
Pelosi defends Democratic efforts to boost far-right candidates in GOP primaries
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday defended efforts to boost election deniers and other far-right Republican candidates that Democrats see as easier to defeat despite criticism from members of her own party. “The political decisions that are made out there, are made in furtherance of our winning the election,...
CBS News
Facing South Florida: U.S. Congressional District 27 Democratic Primary - Pt. 1
Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Congress District 27, currently held by freshman Republican Maria Elvira Salazar. State Senator Annette Taddeo is running against Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell.
Warren: Biden 'should be running' in 2024
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) signaled that she has no plans to run for president in 2024 while urging President Joe Biden to run for reelection.
House Dems blasts DCCC interference in GOP primaries boosting pro-Trump candidates
Democrats are experiencing internal tensions over their party's campaign offices pushing pro-Donald Trump candidates who believe the former president won the 2020 election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is paying big money to boost GOP candidates who they see as weak opponents in local and state elections, regardless of political platform.
Democratic senator dodges CNN questions about party's meddling in GOP primaries: 'A clear contrast for voters'
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-CA., dodged two questions on Wednesday about Democrats planning to paint Republicans as "extremists" ahead of the midterms while liberal groups have been meddling in GOP primaries in an effort to boost candidates they deem to be unelectable. "CNN Newsroom" host Jim Sciutto pressed Padilla about the...
Does Donald Trump get a tax break by burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club?
Ivana Trump, pictured at The Plaza Hotel in New York City in 2018, passed away in July. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana was buried in a gold-hued coffin at the former president’s New Jersey golf club last month, following an Upper East Side funeral service where she was remembered as a woman who was “adored.”
Congressman Dean Phillips wants Democrats to put forth a new presidential candidate for '24
Dean Phillips (D), Minnesota’s third district congressman, told Chad Hartman on WCCO Radio Thursday that it is time for a new generation. “I respect Joe Biden, but it’s time for a generational change”, and adds that it cannot be Donald Trump.
Democrats postpone decision on upending 2024 presidential primary calendar
The Democratic National Committee is delaying until after November’s midterm elections a highly anticipated decision on reordering the top of their 2024 presidential nominating calendar. The DNC had been expected to decide as early as this upcoming week whether Iowa and New Hampshire — which have held the first...
Pro-Israel group pours millions into primary to defeat Jewish candidate
Aipac says Democrat Andy Levin, a self-described Zionist, is insufficiently pro-Israel – alarming some because much of the money comes from wealthy Trump donors
