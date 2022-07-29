Kansas abortion vote inspires arrest threat, personal lobbying, clergy letter, legal analysis

www.newsfromthestates.com
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
hppr.org
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas primary candidates learn their fates with all eyes on constitutional amendment voting
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic primaries for Kansas governor were over months ago, but GOP voters Tuesday must sort out their partisan nominees for attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer while Democrats choose among six candidates for U.S. Senate. Another Republican primary of note — it’s peculiar, not...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election
The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Attorney General's Opinion on Abortion Criticized
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Abortion rights advocates dismiss a legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a ploy intended to bolster the chances of passing a change to the state constitution. Schmidt’s office issued a legal opinion contending that the change to the Kansas Constitution would not restrict treatments for medically dangerous pregnancies. Schmidt backs the amendment.
WIBW
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
hppr.org
Fraudulent elections, competing governments and violence: How the Kansas Constitution was born
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
‘Value Them Both’ Amendment creates unique challenges for Kansas election officials
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — When Kansas voters go to the polls on Tuesday, many voters will be casting ballots in churches to determine the future of abortion rights in the state when they weigh in on the “Value Them Both” amendment. The Value Them Both Amendment would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that decided […]
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Kansas voters report receiving confusing text messages Monday afternoon
The Kansas Ethics Commission says it is aware of unsolicited text messages received by Kansas voters Monday that some have described as confusing.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown
Signs for and against the state constitutional amendment have become a common sight throughout Kansas this summer. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) The abortion amendment battle comes to a head this August election day, and if nothing else it proves that civic debate thrives in Kansas. TV ads burble, yard signs protrude...
KWCH.com
Former Republican submits signatures to run as Independent in Kansas gubernatorial race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State Office confirmed on Monday that Dennis Pyle and his running mate Kathleen Garrison have submitted an independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas. Pyle needed 5,000 signatures to launch his independent bid for governor in November. In a release...
hppr.org
The Kansas Supreme Court rules that police can be liable when their actions injure a bystander
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision Friday that shielded a Wichita police officer from criminal charges when he shot at a dog and a young girl was injured. Former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic disturbance call when a...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
It's proving increasingly hard to hire cops in Kansas — and to avoid losing them to other jobs
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring on...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
