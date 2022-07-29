ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas abortion vote inspires arrest threat, personal lobbying, clergy letter, legal analysis

By Sherman Smith
 4 days ago
WIBW

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
Health
Local
Kansas Elections
The Wichita Beacon

Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election

The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Attorney General's Opinion on Abortion Criticized

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Abortion rights advocates dismiss a legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a ploy intended to bolster the chances of passing a change to the state constitution. Schmidt’s office issued a legal opinion contending that the change to the Kansas Constitution would not restrict treatments for medically dangerous pregnancies. Schmidt backs the amendment.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
TOPEKA, KS
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

