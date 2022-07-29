Racine Co. Sheriff alleges online voting tool vulnerable to fraud

www.newsfromthestates.com
Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski
Flanked by a group of medical doctors, Sarah Godlewski speaks at a press conference May 13, 2022, on preserving abortion rights. Godlewski was campaigning for the Democratic nomination to run for Senate against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when...
Wisconsinites with disabilities push for voting rights
The Wisconsin Capitol on spring election day, April 7, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsinites with disabilities say they’re concerned that a recent decision from the state Supreme Court will force them to ask their friends and family to break the law in order to help them vote.
Gubernatorial candidate Fried: ‘To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane’
A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. After the passage of a ban on semi-automatic firearms Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, in her role as a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said in statement that, “To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane.”
Voter restriction ballot proposal turns in signatures — but may not head to voters
"Secure MI Vote" petition booth at a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. After organizers announced last month they’d gathered enough signatures to put a proposal clamping down on voting on the November ballot, the Secure MI Vote coalition submitted petitions on Friday — well past the deadline.
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The Calvert County resident’s death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the July 19 primaries and sets rules and procedures for the upcoming general election — and it adds some uncertainty to the board’s short-term agenda and work product.
Sumner County man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Ronnie Presley of Bethpage, Tenn., on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo: Court records) A Tennessee man who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and fought with police pleaded guilty Thursday. Ronnie Presley, 43, of Bethpage, Tenn., in Sumner...
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign...
Idaho’s Dr. Ryan Cole defends his medical license, saying complaints are political attacks
Dr. Ryan Cole speaks at the "Faith, Health and Hope Global COVID Summit" at a church in Grandview, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, on Nov. 13, 2021. (Screenshot of video stream by The Epoch Times) The medical board in the state of Washington is considering disciplinary action against Dr....
Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers
Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has...
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
Grants available for UC education, awareness, Wolf admin. says | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced earlier this week that $2.5 million in federal funding is available to community organizations for efforts to educate and connect underserved Pennsylvanians with the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system. … “Not everyone in their time of need is aware of our services...
Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV
Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
Oregon governor candidates will debate Friday
The three candidates for Oregon governor are Democrat Tina Kotek (left), Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated (center) and Republican Christine Drazan (right). (Campaign photos) The three women vying to be Oregon’s governor will meet on the debate stage for the first time Friday before a room of newspaper executives at a...
Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment
TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
Tenth case of Avian Influenza in 2022 confirmed in Montana
The "Old HIghway Department" building where the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Livestock for Montana are housed (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department Livestock confirmed on Monday its 10th case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza this year. According to a press release from...
Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?
Much of Louisiana's fresh surface water, such as that found in lakes, rivers and swamps, is given away to private industry or sold without knowing its actual value. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/LA Illuminator) Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water....
West Virginia abortion rights face uncertain future as a weak Democratic party can’t stop the ban
Hannah Casto (L) and Allison Callicoat protesting the abortion ban under consideration in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Missouri Sunshine Law next year, a statewide organization dedicated to government transparency has honored The Missouri Independent as a “Sunshine Hero” for its work covering state government since launching in October 2020.
As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power
Kansas abolitionist John Brown seizes the attention in the middle of John Steuart Curry's famous "Tragic Prelude" mural at the Kansas Statehouse. (Dave Kendall) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through his own company, Prairie Hollow Productions.
