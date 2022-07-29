ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine Co. Sheriff alleges online voting tool vulnerable to fraud

By Henry Redman
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski

Flanked by a group of medical doctors, Sarah Godlewski speaks at a press conference May 13, 2022, on preserving abortion rights. Godlewski was campaigning for the Democratic nomination to run for Senate against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsinites with disabilities push for voting rights

The Wisconsin Capitol on spring election day, April 7, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsinites with disabilities say they’re concerned that a recent decision from the state Supreme Court will force them to ask their friends and family to break the law in order to help them vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gubernatorial candidate Fried: ‘To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane’

A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. After the passage of a ban on semi-automatic firearms Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, in her role as a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said in statement that, “To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
newsfromthestates.com

State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties

Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The Calvert County resident’s death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the July 19 primaries and sets rules and procedures for the upcoming general election — and it adds some uncertainty to the board’s short-term agenda and work product.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy

TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
newsfromthestates.com

Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers

Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies

MCDONOUGH – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Online Voting#Election Fraud#Vulnerabilities#Racine Co#Racine County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
newsfromthestates.com

Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV

Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon governor candidates will debate Friday

The three candidates for Oregon governor are Democrat Tina Kotek (left), Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated (center) and Republican Christine Drazan (right). (Campaign photos) The three women vying to be Oregon’s governor will meet on the debate stage for the first time Friday before a room of newspaper executives at a...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment

TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tenth case of Avian Influenza in 2022 confirmed in Montana

The "Old HIghway Department" building where the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Livestock for Montana are housed (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department Livestock confirmed on Monday its 10th case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza this year. According to a press release from...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?

Much of Louisiana's fresh surface water, such as that found in lakes, rivers and swamps, is given away to private industry or sold without knowing its actual value. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/LA Illuminator) Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water....
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

West Virginia abortion rights face uncertain future as a weak Democratic party can’t stop the ban

Hannah Casto (L) and Allison Callicoat protesting the abortion ban under consideration in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization

The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Missouri Sunshine Law next year, a statewide organization dedicated to government transparency has honored The Missouri Independent as a “Sunshine Hero” for its work covering state government since launching in October 2020.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power

Kansas abolitionist John Brown seizes the attention in the middle of John Steuart Curry's famous "Tragic Prelude" mural at the Kansas Statehouse. (Dave Kendall) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through his own company, Prairie Hollow Productions.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy