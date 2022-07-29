Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization

www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
Famous actresses from Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from Missouri from IMDb.
suntimesnews.com
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only
JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about a Biden/Trump rematch; Sen. Hawley & Gov. Parson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Newly-released exclusive polling examines how voters feel about President Joe Biden. The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden if they faced off again. The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating is...
KYTV
Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary. Here’s what you need to know about this election:. Polling Places: Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about marijuana, abortion & the economy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
New Ranking Claims Springfield Now More Dangerous than St. Louis
I confess that when I first saw this I thought "no way this is correct", but the numbers back it up. A new ranking claims that Springfield, Missouri is now more dangerous than St. Louis. Let's do a deep dive in the numbers and see if this is accurate and if so, wow.
Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County
In Missouri, it is legal to own exotic animals, as long as the owner has a permit through Missouri's Department of Agriculture's Division of Animal Health. The post Certain exotic animals legal in Missouri; Zebra on the loose in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgfcitizen.org
Lack of child care is forcing people out of work. Can more companies follow Mercy’s lead?
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Joins Federal Lawsuit
(Jefferson City) Missouri is joining 16 other states in a federal lawsuit over the Biden Administration’s attempt to regulate companies that make parts for firearms. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is “attempting to regulate unfinished, non-functional firearms parts as if they were complete, assembled firearms.”
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Says Scam Restitution is Coming
(Missourinet) Some scammed Missourians may be getting a check in the mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is sending payments to nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. and abroad who were defrauded by the Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme…which is NOT affiliated with NextGen Precision Health in Columbia. This comes after a 2018 complaint against the people who sent tens of millions of deceptive mailers since 2013.
Comments / 0