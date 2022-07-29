Collins accused of holding marriage equality bill ‘hostage’ after Manchin flip

www.newsfromthestates.com
U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post U.S. Senate in turnaround backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Nancy Pelosi says US wants Taiwan to have ‘freedom with security’
Nancy Pelosi has said the US wants Taiwan to have “freedom with security” during her visit to the country on 3 August.Speaking from Taipei, Pelosi spoke of a “struggle between autocracy and democracy in the world,” and said her delegation’s visit was to “show the world the success” of the Taiwanese.The speaker of the House of Representatives also warned of the influence Chinese money can have in winning international support.Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said Chinese military live-fire exercises around the country “unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensionsNancy Pelosi sends ‘unequivocal message’ that ‘America stands with Taiwan’Taiwan says several Chinese jets flew close to island after Pelosi's arrival
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most high-profile race was in Arizona, the presidential battleground, where two of the four candidates in the Republican primary have repeated the false claim that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection. It was too early to call that race, as a Trump-endorsed candidate who attended the former president’s Jan. 6 rally held a lead over a candidate endorsed by the state’s governor. Voters in Washington state were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Takeaways from election results Tuesday night:
Trump-Endorsed Election Denier Mark Finchem Wins Arizona Secretary of State Primary
Finchem sought to overturn the 2020 election and was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he's a step away from running elections in a key swing state.
