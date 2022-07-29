Yes, public records access in N.J. is a disaster. No, it’s not all the state’s fault

www.newsfromthestates.com
State board retreats as cities, counties object to deadline for acknowledging record requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed deadline for government entities to acknowledge requests for open records. (Photo illustration by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed rule change that would have required government agencies to at least acknowledge a public-records...
Governor Murphy signs group of election bills into law
The bills expand access to the ballot box and provide additional resources to our election officials, while strengthening the security of our elections, Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a statement. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a package of seven election bills...
Grants available for UC education, awareness, Wolf admin. says | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced earlier this week that $2.5 million in federal funding is available to community organizations for efforts to educate and connect underserved Pennsylvanians with the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system. … “Not everyone in their time of need is aware of our services...
Wisconsinites with disabilities push for voting rights
The Wisconsin Capitol on spring election day, April 7, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsinites with disabilities say they’re concerned that a recent decision from the state Supreme Court will force them to ask their friends and family to break the law in order to help them vote.
Voter restriction ballot proposal turns in signatures — but may not head to voters
"Secure MI Vote" petition booth at a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. After organizers announced last month they’d gathered enough signatures to put a proposal clamping down on voting on the November ballot, the Secure MI Vote coalition submitted petitions on Friday — well past the deadline.
West Virginia abortion rights face uncertain future as a weak Democratic party can’t stop the ban
Hannah Casto (L) and Allison Callicoat protesting the abortion ban under consideration in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
‘Transformative’: Community power rules approved by utilities commission
The rules cover the formation of community power programs and set ground rules about how utilities interact with them. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) In a move energy experts believe will transform the state’s energy market, the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved community power rules that will allow cities and towns to save money and prioritize renewable energy.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Audits reveal that some Louisiana towns saw an increase in ticket revenue even as the pandemic limited traffic on their roads. (Canva image) Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has...
Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV
Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign...
Missouri Independent honored as ‘Sunshine Hero’ by statewide organization
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Missouri Sunshine Law next year, a statewide organization dedicated to government transparency has honored The Missouri Independent as a “Sunshine Hero” for its work covering state government since launching in October 2020.
Gubernatorial candidate Fried: ‘To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane’
A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. After the passage of a ban on semi-automatic firearms Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, in her role as a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said in statement that, “To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane.”
Reynolds, Grassley see more PAC money and large donations than challengers
Political action groups are funding Iowa Republican re-election campaigns on issues like gun regulation and education in the lead-up to the general election, July campaign finance reports show. Incumbent candidates like Gov. Kim Reynolds are also receiving bigger donations from individuals than their opponents. Reynolds, a Republican, is competing against...
Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (L) and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro (R) Campaign file photos. Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. As of this writing, a little more than 100 days remain until a very consequential Election Day (not that anyone’s counting …). And to mark the...
Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment
TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
Oregon governor candidates will debate Friday
The three candidates for Oregon governor are Democrat Tina Kotek (left), Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated (center) and Republican Christine Drazan (right). (Campaign photos) The three women vying to be Oregon’s governor will meet on the debate stage for the first time Friday before a room of newspaper executives at a...
Racine Co. Sheriff alleges online voting tool vulnerable to fraud
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling alleged on Wednesday that there are “vulnerabilities” in Wisconsin’s statewide election website because people can request absentee ballots under someone else’s name. Election officials responded that this is a crime and the fact that someone can commit a crime doesn’t mean it’s a vulnerability.
Vietnamese trade group seeking new Nebraska partnerships is among guests expected at August summit
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency is using crop data to figure out how much money grain farmers should receive for disaster relief. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) A Vietnamese trade group is set to visit Nebraska in early August to try and forge new business partnerships and to attend...
Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?
Much of Louisiana's fresh surface water, such as that found in lakes, rivers and swamps, is given away to private industry or sold without knowing its actual value. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/LA Illuminator) Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water....
