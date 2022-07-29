Governor Murphy signs group of election bills into law

www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs voting reform package to strengthen New Jersey elections
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday reaffirmed his commitment to securing access to voting rights by signing a series of bills to strengthen New Jersey’s elections. Today’s signings build on reforms to expand democracy enacted during the Murphy Administration, including automatic voter registration and in-person early voting.
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign...
newsfromthestates.com
Voter restriction ballot proposal turns in signatures — but may not head to voters
"Secure MI Vote" petition booth at a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. After organizers announced last month they’d gathered enough signatures to put a proposal clamping down on voting on the November ballot, the Secure MI Vote coalition submitted petitions on Friday — well past the deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey
Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
newsfromthestates.com
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The Calvert County resident’s death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the July 19 primaries and sets rules and procedures for the upcoming general election — and it adds some uncertainty to the board’s short-term agenda and work product.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation awarding second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act grants to schools
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed A4224/S2830 and A4225/S2831 into law, awarding school districts and county colleges a second round of grant funding through the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA). The grants will fund improvements to and enhancements of career and technical education (CTE)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minorities and women seeking to own N.J. legal weed stores `swimming uphill’ to land licenses
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Colia Best has the ambition and drive to get his cannabis business off the ground. What’s missing...
newsfromthestates.com
Cost estimates for constitutional convention in Alaska range widely
This November, voters will be asked whether or not to call a constitutional convention, which could pave the way for changing the Alaska state constitution. If Alaskans vote ‘yes,’ cost estimates to hold a convention range from a few million dollars to $20 million. One Republican senator said...
newsfromthestates.com
Yes, public records access in N.J. is a disaster. No, it’s not all the state’s fault
Local governments share a lot of the blame for why the state Government Records Council operates at a snail's pace. (Courtesy of the state of New Jersey) New Jersey reporters were not stunned this week to learn, via a state comptroller report, that the body tasked with adjudicating disputes over public records is underfunded and slow, leading these disputes to stretch for an average of nearly two years.
newsfromthestates.com
Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment
TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV
Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
Amy DeGise Needs to Step Down
I have seen the video, and I have read the various comments from the public. Given the available information, I still maintain that Amy DeGise should vacate her seat on the council immediately. The public’s demand for DeGise’s resignation will only increase as she stubbornly holds on to her council seat. This incident is not going to be swept under the “political carpet.”
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon governor candidates will debate Friday
The three candidates for Oregon governor are Democrat Tina Kotek (left), Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated (center) and Republican Christine Drazan (right). (Campaign photos) The three women vying to be Oregon’s governor will meet on the debate stage for the first time Friday before a room of newspaper executives at a...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
newsfromthestates.com
Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman (L) and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro (R) Campaign file photos. Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. As of this writing, a little more than 100 days remain until a very consequential Election Day (not that anyone’s counting …). And to mark the...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
N.J. reports 3,162 new COVID cases, 1 new death; U.S. regulators to revamp vaccines
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 3,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new confirmed death, as U.S. regulators said they plan to forego authorizing a second booster shot for adults under 50 years old this summer. Instead, they will focus on revamping vaccines for the fall to target new viral subvariants.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Transformative’: Community power rules approved by utilities commission
The rules cover the formation of community power programs and set ground rules about how utilities interact with them. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) In a move energy experts believe will transform the state’s energy market, the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved community power rules that will allow cities and towns to save money and prioritize renewable energy.
Comments / 2