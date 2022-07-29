ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Where’s the meat? Solving a bottleneck in the meat supply chain vital to farmers’ profitability

By Paul Sobocinski
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Tenth case of Avian Influenza in 2022 confirmed in Montana

The "Old HIghway Department" building where the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Livestock for Montana are housed (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department Livestock confirmed on Monday its 10th case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza this year. According to a press release from...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?

Much of Louisiana's fresh surface water, such as that found in lakes, rivers and swamps, is given away to private industry or sold without knowing its actual value. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/LA Illuminator) Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water....
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Audits reveal that some Louisiana towns saw an increase in ticket revenue even as the pandemic limited traffic on their roads. (Canva image) Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bedford firm chosen to complete offshore wind assessment for NH

The company will be responsible for addressing offshore wind impacts on maritime industries, such as recreational and commercial fishing, boating, and nature viewing. (Axel Schmidt | Getty Images) A Bedford environmental consultancy firm has been selected to complete an offshore wind assessment for the state. Normandeau Associates Inc. was awarded...
BEDFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Market#Meat Processing#Sustainable Agriculture#Meats#Bottleneck#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
newsfromthestates.com

Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies

MCDONOUGH – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gubernatorial candidate Fried: ‘To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane’

A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. After the passage of a ban on semi-automatic firearms Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, in her role as a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said in statement that, “To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
newsfromthestates.com

West Virginia abortion rights face uncertain future as a weak Democratic party can’t stop the ban

Hannah Casto (L) and Allison Callicoat protesting the abortion ban under consideration in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV

Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsinites with disabilities push for voting rights

The Wisconsin Capitol on spring election day, April 7, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsinites with disabilities say they’re concerned that a recent decision from the state Supreme Court will force them to ask their friends and family to break the law in order to help them vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment

TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy