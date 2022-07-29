Where’s the meat? Solving a bottleneck in the meat supply chain vital to farmers’ profitability

www.newsfromthestates.com
Tenth case of Avian Influenza in 2022 confirmed in Montana
The "Old HIghway Department" building where the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Livestock for Montana are housed (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department Livestock confirmed on Monday its 10th case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza this year. According to a press release from...
Vietnamese trade group seeking new Nebraska partnerships is among guests expected at August summit
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency is using crop data to figure out how much money grain farmers should receive for disaster relief. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) A Vietnamese trade group is set to visit Nebraska in early August to try and forge new business partnerships and to attend...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has...
Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests
Kasey Copeland, a Starbucks barista and union organizer, urges cars to honk their support of their two-day strike at the Starbucks at 47th Street and Cedar Avenue on July 31, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston,...
Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?
Much of Louisiana's fresh surface water, such as that found in lakes, rivers and swamps, is given away to private industry or sold without knowing its actual value. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/LA Illuminator) Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water....
Teachers face mental health crisis because of low pay, pandemic stress, scant support
GILBERT – Just weeks before teacher Michelle Capriotti is set to leave her family to take a better-paying job in California, she stands in her living room on a recent afternoon, chatting with her son about the changes coming their way. “How do you feel about me leaving?” Capriotti...
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Audits reveal that some Louisiana towns saw an increase in ticket revenue even as the pandemic limited traffic on their roads. (Canva image) Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting...
Bedford firm chosen to complete offshore wind assessment for NH
The company will be responsible for addressing offshore wind impacts on maritime industries, such as recreational and commercial fishing, boating, and nature viewing. (Axel Schmidt | Getty Images) A Bedford environmental consultancy firm has been selected to complete an offshore wind assessment for the state. Normandeau Associates Inc. was awarded...
Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies
MCDONOUGH – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
TribCast: A bill that would boost Texas’ semiconductor industry creates an unusual divide
Protesters march from the federal courthouse in Austin to the Texas Capitol on June 24 in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) July 29, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Gubernatorial candidate Fried: ‘To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane’
A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. After the passage of a ban on semi-automatic firearms Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, in her role as a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said in statement that, “To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane.”
State board retreats as cities, counties object to deadline for acknowledging record requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed deadline for government entities to acknowledge requests for open records. (Photo illustration by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed rule change that would have required government agencies to at least acknowledge a public-records...
West Virginia abortion rights face uncertain future as a weak Democratic party can’t stop the ban
Hannah Casto (L) and Allison Callicoat protesting the abortion ban under consideration in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
Voter restriction ballot proposal turns in signatures — but may not head to voters
"Secure MI Vote" petition booth at a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. After organizers announced last month they’d gathered enough signatures to put a proposal clamping down on voting on the November ballot, the Secure MI Vote coalition submitted petitions on Friday — well past the deadline.
Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV
Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
Wisconsinites with disabilities push for voting rights
The Wisconsin Capitol on spring election day, April 7, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsinites with disabilities say they’re concerned that a recent decision from the state Supreme Court will force them to ask their friends and family to break the law in order to help them vote.
Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment
TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
