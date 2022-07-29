Head Coach Kelly Preseason Speech, Is this the 1st Warning Sign?

www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Bengal Tiger Podcast: Louisiana recruiting for LSU set to get red hot in August
On this edition of The Bengal Tiger Podcast, Billy Embody breaks down what could be a huge start to August for LSU in Louisiana recruiting. What does 4-star QB Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue mean? Can LSU land a pair of Baton Rouge area prospects with decisions coming in the next week?
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
tigerdroppings.com
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
tigerdroppings.com
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century
It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings
Tigers coach Brian Kelly making a statement with first recruiting class in Baton Rouge
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
A Look Into LSU's Quarterback Battle As It Enters Fall Camp
Tigers have a number of options to choose from, competition rolls into this week's fall camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five-Star Phenom Locks in LSU Official Visit
Tigers will host elite edge rusher/athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a consensus five-star prospect in the 2023 class
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
tigerdroppings.com
An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency
How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
brproud.com
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Lafayette has put a “Sexual Identity Policy” into its handbook for the upcoming school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is not following the Diocese of Lafayette in regards to this policy. The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge said there is no such policy in their school system.
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
brproud.com
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Power disrupted after a crash in Baton Rouge involving a semi-truck (Baton Rouge, LA)
Power disrupted after a crash in Baton Rouge involving a semi-truck (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a crash involving a semi-truck knocked down power lines in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck was reported just after 9 a.m. on N Ardenwood Drive and Winbourne Avenue [...]
Comments / 0