BLOG: Max Domi Eager to Play for Blackhawks, Richardson

BRANDON, Fla. -- When Nick Malik was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (No. 160) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old goalie was the last to know. "When I got drafted, I was in bed," Malik said. "I didn't watch the draft to be honest because I didn't want to be sad if I wasn't picked. My mom watched and my friends ... so I got the word pretty quickly."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO