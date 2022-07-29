What’s in the New ‘Climate’ Deal for Sustainable Transport — And What’s Not

usa.streetsblog.org
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Advocates: Cutting High Speed Rail Out of ‘Climate Day’ Was a Mistake
The Democrats’ controversial decision to axe funding for high speed rail from their blockbuster climate bill has some advocates wondering what it will take for lawmakers to finally understand the environmentally transformative potential of the mode — both for decarbonizing long distance travel and the larger movement to end car dependence more broadly.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
KOMANOFF: Blame Republicans, Not Democrats, for Less-Than-Robust Climate Bill
Nicole Gelinas, intrepid chronicler for a dozen or more years (in Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, civic discourse generally) of the fight to end car dominance of NYC streets, has delivered an oddly slanted take on the Manchin-Schumer climate deal and Democratic Party politicians.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Breaking Ground
Work has started on 5,000 projects since the federal infrastructure law passed, according to President Biden’s infrastructure czar, former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, who also talked about inflation and equity in an interview with Route Fifty. By funding electric vehicles but not cars or bikes, the federal climate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Local Transportation Ballot Measures Aren’t Supporting Better Transportation Choices
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. This November’s ballot is going to be another big one in California. Already there are...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Three GOP Senators Want to Protect Motorists’ Right to Drive Drunk
A new bill from three Senate Republican would repeal a hard-fought law aimed to eliminate all drunk driving — and advocates are pushing for the existing legislation to be implemented quickly. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.) drew the ire of Vision Zero leaders...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Blogging and Slogging: We Grilled Sec. Pete in the Jersey Swamps about Congestion Pricing
At long last, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has broken his legendary silence on congestion pricing — and said, more or less, “Don’t blame the feds!”. Buttigieg, who was in town for the latest move forward in the Gateway project — a groundbreaking on the new Portal North Bridge in New Jersey — last faced the New York City transit press corps in June 2021 for a different Gateway event and dashed through Penn Station to avoid questions on congestion pricing. This time the secretary spent some time with the press and realized we weren’t so bad — and it wasn’t because the reporters who made it out to the Jersey swamps didn’t put him to the test.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Free for All
Evidence that fare-free transit gets cars off the road is mixed, but it should be free anyway, because transportation is a human right. (Wired) The Federal Highway Administration is taking applications for $7 billion in grants to make infrastructure more resilient to climate change. Transit, bike and pedestrian projects are eligible, too. (Mass Transit)
RELATED PEOPLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City seeks feedback on draft ten-year “We Will Chicago” plan including transportation goals
On July 14, the Mayor Lori Lightfoot administration issued a draft of an ambitious citywide plan for community feedback. Entitled We Will Chicago, the ten-year plan is the first of its kind in size and scope since a 1966 plan issued under the Richard J. Daley administration. The 148-page “We Will” document is divided into eight pillar areas of focus: Arts and Culture; Civic and Community Engagement; Economic Development; Environment; Climate and Energy; Housing and Neighborhoods; Lifelong Learning; Public Health and Safety; and Transportation and Infrastructure.
Comments / 0