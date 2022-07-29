What’s in the New ‘Climate’ Deal for Sustainable Transport — And What’s Not

At long last, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has broken his legendary silence on congestion pricing — and said, more or less, “Don’t blame the feds!”. Buttigieg, who was in town for the latest move forward in the Gateway project — a groundbreaking on the new Portal North Bridge in New Jersey — last faced the New York City transit press corps in June 2021 for a different Gateway event and dashed through Penn Station to avoid questions on congestion pricing. This time the secretary spent some time with the press and realized we weren’t so bad — and it wasn’t because the reporters who made it out to the Jersey swamps didn’t put him to the test.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO