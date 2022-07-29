​One Dead, Two Wounded After Truck Strikes Pedestrians in South Pasadena

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.

