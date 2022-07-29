​One Dead, Two Wounded After Truck Strikes Pedestrians in South Pasadena

www.sgvcitywatch.com
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Marengo Avenue [Pasadena, CA]
PASADENA, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a pedestrian crash on Marengo Avenue claimed the life of a man and injured two women. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 27th between the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street. According to Pasadena officials, a white Toyota...
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir
A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Bicyclist Who Died on Mountain Road Above Azusa
LOS ANGELES - A 74-year-old cyclist died of natural causes while riding a bicycle on Highway 39 above Azusa July 28. Initially, the California Highway Patrol reported a collision with a vehicle resulted in the death of Stephen Naftilan. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed he died from acute cardian dysfunction.
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
sgvcitywatch.com
Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29
WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
signalscv.com
One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment
One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during...
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
Graphic Video: Police Open Fire, Kill Suspect at End of Pasadena Pursuit
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: (Warning: Graphic Video) An armed suspect was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning, July 30, at the end of a pursuit on the 600 block of North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena. Pasadena Police officers, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and...
foxla.com
"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
myrcns.com
Driver flees from Banning traffic stop, leading to double-fatal collision – Victims, 75 & 24, ID’d
BANNING, Calif., — Authorities have identified two men who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday evening, July 29. Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred at the E. Ramsey Street on-ramp to Interstate 10, near the Banning Municipal Airport, according to officials.
CBS News
Man who died in RV explosion/fire traveled the world in it
It was an RV the owner traveled the world in and would die in. An explosion shook the Whittier neighborhood around breakfast time on Saturday.
2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy
A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said. The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Gonzalez of the California […]
onscene.tv
Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia
07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
