South Pasadena, CA

​One Dead, Two Wounded After Truck Strikes Pedestrians in South Pasadena

sgvcitywatch.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sgvcitywatch.com

Comments / 1

 

KTLA

1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir

A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
South Pasadena, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Bicyclist Who Died on Mountain Road Above Azusa

LOS ANGELES - A 74-year-old cyclist died of natural causes while riding a bicycle on Highway 39 above Azusa July 28. Initially, the California Highway Patrol reported a collision with a vehicle resulted in the death of Stephen Naftilan. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed he died from acute cardian dysfunction.
AZUSA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29

WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Traffic Accident#South Pasadena Police
2urbangirls.com

Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment

One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

Gunman at large after car-to-car shooting on 105 Fwy

A car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday evening injured two people and led to a closure of the freeway, officials said. The shooting happened at 6:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Central Avenue, according to Lt. Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Gonzalez of the California […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia

07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
HESPERIA, CA

