Dodge Center caregiver support group seeks new members
A caregiver support group meets twice monthly in Dodge Center and is open to anyone in Dodge County who is in a caregiver role and looking for support. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dodge Center United Methodist Church at 20 1st St. NE. Currently seven people attend.
Jerry Suhr is Dodge County Relay for Life Survivor of the Year
In January of 2017, Jerry Suhr donated his 150th unit of blood to the Red Cross. Within a few weeks, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He really wants to donate blood 10 more times to reach 20 gallons although at present, he is prohibited from donating because of the drugs he takes to control the disease. He donated five or six times per year and believes, “it is a very noble cause.”
Expanded garden party now has tractors
Last year’s Wasioja Garden Party was a huge success, so it will be repeated this summer with the added component of a tractor show on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garden Party, hosted by the Dodge County Historical Society, last year featured exhibits at three historic buildings - the 1858 church, the 1860 school, and the law office that became a Civil War recruiting station; in addition, DCHS president Jean Bartel opened the Wasioja Creamery and the Theodore Bartel Gardens for visitors to visit and enjoy.
Filings for local offices begins Aug. 2
Individuals interested in filing for local city councils and school boards may file for election beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the filing period ending at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Locally there are open positions for city councils in Byron, Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville and West...
Plaza 57 reaches 100 percent completion with 2 new tenants
Paza 57’s newest tenant in Kasson is the Kasson Smoke Shop, which opened earlier in July and is already seeing good traffic, said owner Ammar Alshaikhli. He likes the location of Plaza 57 right on Highway 57, and said it’s a convenient stop for shoppers who previously may have had to go to Rochester to get smoking products.
