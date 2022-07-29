In January of 2017, Jerry Suhr donated his 150th unit of blood to the Red Cross. Within a few weeks, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He really wants to donate blood 10 more times to reach 20 gallons although at present, he is prohibited from donating because of the drugs he takes to control the disease. He donated five or six times per year and believes, “it is a very noble cause.”

