dodgecountyindependent.com
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
Each year the month of July celebrates Disability Pride Month to commemorate the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in July 1990. July may be over but there are still plenty of great resources to check out at RPL. Staff Picks. Adult Nonfiction. “Growing up as a paralyzed...
KAAL-TV
Plainview family carries on "an ole family tradition"
(ABC 6 News) - For over three decades, the Schreiber family has raised, trained, and shown draft horses in shows around the area. Sadly, six years ago, Merle Schreiber passed away, but his family is carrying on his dream. Merle and Jean Schreiber have raised their family and grown their...
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life with AED
The life-saving efforts was shared across social media run by the Iowa State Patrol.
Employees In Rochester Love Animal Found by Hotel Indigo
Have you ever found something interesting while you were cleaning up your yard or gardens? Well, an adorable and very unexpected find happened by the Clean and Safe Ambassadors in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. And when you see the photos below, you'll see why. #SoCute. Unexpected Find in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota...
dodgecountyindependent.com
June events helped share SMIF’s resources, stories
Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events. These events, which were held in New Ulm, Dundas, and Winona, were an opportunity to directly share SMIF’s resources and stories so that more people can take advantage of the funding and support services that we offer to help communities in the region thrive.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Filings for local offices begins Aug. 2
Individuals interested in filing for local city councils and school boards may file for election beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the filing period ending at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Locally there are open positions for city councils in Byron, Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville and West...
dodgecountyindependent.com
Expanded garden party now has tractors
Last year’s Wasioja Garden Party was a huge success, so it will be repeated this summer with the added component of a tractor show on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garden Party, hosted by the Dodge County Historical Society, last year featured exhibits at three historic buildings - the 1858 church, the 1860 school, and the law office that became a Civil War recruiting station; in addition, DCHS president Jean Bartel opened the Wasioja Creamery and the Theodore Bartel Gardens for visitors to visit and enjoy.
2022-23 wedding trends with Luxe Bridal
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, their wedding day is the biggest and most important celebration life offers. And with restrictions from COVID mostly lifted, the landscape for brides and grooms is shifting again. Who better to offer suggestions on what's hot and what's not than our friends from Luxe Bridal?
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black Business Spotlight: Jersey Jo’s
Fast-casual eatery offers Philly delights in Rochester. Our great state of Minnesota gets Blacker every day. Even in Greater Minnesota—generally recognized as the area outside of the seven counties of the Twin Cities area—there are Black communities sprinkled throughout the state, ranging from Worthington up to Duluth. Black...
point2homes.com
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
KEYC
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man injured avoiding motorcycle crash with deer
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man received a severe leg injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. At about 3:29 a.m. July 28, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on the 6000 block of Salem Road SW. A deputy reported seeing a road sergeant helping a...
Surprise, Gerard Butler Spends Time With Olmsted County Deputies!
Maybe Gerard Butler Has Moved to Rochester, Minnesota. There's been another sighting of actor Gerard Butler hanging out in Rochester, and, more importantly, spending time with Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies! More on that in a second. The celebrity sighting excitement began last week. Gerard Butler was caught hanging out in...
winonapost.com
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
KAAL-TV
Motorcycle crash in Wabasha County leaves one dead
(ABC 6 News) - A Lake City, MN man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County. According to a Wabasha County Sheriff document, on Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00, a 9-1-1 call came into dispatch reqesting service at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 north of Zumbro Falls in western Wabasha County.
Southern Minnesota News
Le Center man who impregnated 12-year-old sentenced to prison
Marcus Allen Owens Jr, Minnesota Department of Corrections. A Le Center man who impregnated a 12-year-old girl will spend about six years in prison. Marcus Allen Owens, Jr. was sentenced in Le Sueur County Court last week. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. District...
