Dodge Center caregiver support group seeks new members
A caregiver support group meets twice monthly in Dodge Center and is open to anyone in Dodge County who is in a caregiver role and looking for support. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dodge Center United Methodist Church at 20 1st St. NE. Currently seven people attend.
Grant Klennert is Caregiver of the Year for Dodge County’s Relay for Life
A combination of medical miracles and the support of the community of Hayfield helped Grant and Michele Klennert and their family get through appalling trials to return Michele to health a few years ago. Just before Christmas 2018, Michele noticed uncomfortable tightness in her back and in a few weeks,...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Dodge County Relay for Life Aug. 5 at Fairgrounds
Dodge County’s 29th Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. This local event has raised money for the benefit of the American Cancer Society. Annually, Dodge County routinely earns a spot in the top 10 counties in the U.S. for fund-raising per capita for this drive.
Impact of Ukraine war ripples across Minnesota's agriculture sector
Inna Kozionova and three other Ukrainian women sit at a picnic table near an old farmhouse. Fields of emerging cucumbers and cabbage, backlit by the late-day sun, surround them. This moment - of being lulled by the buzz of cicadas - is a far cry from their war-torn home. The four women came to Waverly, Minn., as seasonal workers for Untiedt's Vegetable Farm, a job that offers a welcome distraction during the day from their worst thoughts.
Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
Signs point to COVID concerns in southern Minnesota
Not everyone who gets COVID these days is avoiding hospitalization. Far from it. But President Joe Biden did just announce testing negative after five days of isolation during which he claims to have worked at full capacity. On Wednesday he stated, “my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great.”
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Northeast Minnesota family finds success in blueberry farming
CLOQUET, Minn. — Frances Langer climbs the gate to her family’s blueberry field. The 8-year-old hooks a leg on either side and waits for someone to open it. “That’s her favorite way to get in,” Veronica Gaidelis-Langer said. Sweet Land Farm , a family-run U-pick blueberry...
Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members
DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
Filings for local offices begins Aug. 2
Individuals interested in filing for local city councils and school boards may file for election beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the filing period ending at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Locally there are open positions for city councils in Byron, Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville and West...
Jerry Suhr is Dodge County Relay for Life Survivor of the Year
In January of 2017, Jerry Suhr donated his 150th unit of blood to the Red Cross. Within a few weeks, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He really wants to donate blood 10 more times to reach 20 gallons although at present, he is prohibited from donating because of the drugs he takes to control the disease. He donated five or six times per year and believes, “it is a very noble cause.”
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
