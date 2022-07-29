Grant Klennert is Caregiver of the Year for Dodge County’s Relay for Life

dodgecountyindependent.com
Dodge Center caregiver support group seeks new members
A caregiver support group meets twice monthly in Dodge Center and is open to anyone in Dodge County who is in a caregiver role and looking for support. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dodge Center United Methodist Church at 20 1st St. NE. Currently seven people attend.
Dodge County Relay for Life Aug. 5 at Fairgrounds
Dodge County’s 29th Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. This local event has raised money for the benefit of the American Cancer Society. Annually, Dodge County routinely earns a spot in the top 10 counties in the U.S. for fund-raising per capita for this drive.
Jerry Suhr is Dodge County Relay for Life Survivor of the Year
In January of 2017, Jerry Suhr donated his 150th unit of blood to the Red Cross. Within a few weeks, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He really wants to donate blood 10 more times to reach 20 gallons although at present, he is prohibited from donating because of the drugs he takes to control the disease. He donated five or six times per year and believes, “it is a very noble cause.”
Faribault County Register
Meet the new person at the courthouse
“I guess the third time was the charm,” newly hired Faribault County Central Services director Pam Krill says with a smile. Krill explains she had previously applied for a job with the county two other times but was not hired. “Lexie (Scholten) was hired the last time this position...
June events helped share SMIF’s resources, stories
Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events. These events, which were held in New Ulm, Dundas, and Winona, were an opportunity to directly share SMIF’s resources and stories so that more people can take advantage of the funding and support services that we offer to help communities in the region thrive.
Filings for local offices begins Aug. 2
Individuals interested in filing for local city councils and school boards may file for election beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the filing period ending at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Locally there are open positions for city councils in Byron, Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville and West...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Employees In Rochester Love Animal Found by Hotel Indigo
Have you ever found something interesting while you were cleaning up your yard or gardens? Well, an adorable and very unexpected find happened by the Clean and Safe Ambassadors in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. And when you see the photos below, you'll see why. #SoCute. Unexpected Find in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
Expanded garden party now has tractors
Last year’s Wasioja Garden Party was a huge success, so it will be repeated this summer with the added component of a tractor show on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garden Party, hosted by the Dodge County Historical Society, last year featured exhibits at three historic buildings - the 1858 church, the 1860 school, and the law office that became a Civil War recruiting station; in addition, DCHS president Jean Bartel opened the Wasioja Creamery and the Theodore Bartel Gardens for visitors to visit and enjoy.
KEYC
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
Rochester Firm Fined For Temporary Worker Visa Program Violations
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Labor Department has ordered a Rochester-based company to pay more than $203,000 for violations involving a federal program that allows foreign, non-agricultural workers with a certain type of visa to temporarily work in the US. A news release from the Department's Wage and...
2022-23 wedding trends with Luxe Bridal
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, their wedding day is the biggest and most important celebration life offers. And with restrictions from COVID mostly lifted, the landscape for brides and grooms is shifting again. Who better to offer suggestions on what's hot and what's not than our friends from Luxe Bridal?
Surprise, Gerard Butler Spends Time With Olmsted County Deputies!
Maybe Gerard Butler Has Moved to Rochester, Minnesota. There's been another sighting of actor Gerard Butler hanging out in Rochester, and, more importantly, spending time with Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies! More on that in a second. The celebrity sighting excitement began last week. Gerard Butler was caught hanging out in...
iheart.com
Iowa State Trooper Helps Save Life On RAGBRAI
All Iowa State Patrol Troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars. AEDs are portable defibrillators to assist when a person is having a heart attack. . Thursday, one of the troopers used his to help save a life on RAGBRAI. Trooper Darren Flaherty assisted other...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Saves Life Of RAGBRAI Cyclist In Charles City
(Charles City, IA) — Iowa State Patrol Trooper Darren Flaherty has saved the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist who went into cardiac arrest. The incident happened mid-day Thursday near Charles City. K-A-A-L/T-V reports Flaherty and other emergency responders used the automated external defibrillator in his squad car to restore the victim’s heartbeat. All Iowa troopers carry A-E-Ds in their patrol cars. Bicyclists were heading from Mason City to Charles City on the fifth day of RAGBRAI when the emergency occurred.
winonapost.com
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
KAAL-TV
Motorcycle crash in Wabasha County leaves one dead
(ABC 6 News) - A Lake City, MN man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County. According to a Wabasha County Sheriff document, on Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00, a 9-1-1 call came into dispatch reqesting service at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 north of Zumbro Falls in western Wabasha County.
