New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Dodge County Relay for Life Aug. 5 at Fairgrounds
Dodge County’s 29th Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. This local event has raised money for the benefit of the American Cancer Society. Annually, Dodge County routinely earns a spot in the top 10 counties in the U.S. for fund-raising per capita for this drive.
2022-23 wedding trends with Luxe Bridal
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, their wedding day is the biggest and most important celebration life offers. And with restrictions from COVID mostly lifted, the landscape for brides and grooms is shifting again. Who better to offer suggestions on what's hot and what's not than our friends from Luxe Bridal?
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Dodge Center caregiver support group seeks new members
A caregiver support group meets twice monthly in Dodge Center and is open to anyone in Dodge County who is in a caregiver role and looking for support. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dodge Center United Methodist Church at 20 1st St. NE. Currently seven people attend.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
June events helped share SMIF’s resources, stories
Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events. These events, which were held in New Ulm, Dundas, and Winona, were an opportunity to directly share SMIF’s resources and stories so that more people can take advantage of the funding and support services that we offer to help communities in the region thrive.
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
Plaza 57 reaches 100 percent completion with 2 new tenants
Paza 57’s newest tenant in Kasson is the Kasson Smoke Shop, which opened earlier in July and is already seeing good traffic, said owner Ammar Alshaikhli. He likes the location of Plaza 57 right on Highway 57, and said it’s a convenient stop for shoppers who previously may have had to go to Rochester to get smoking products.
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
Spending the Mega Millions in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached the 2nd largest amount in the lottery's history at $1.28 billion. The winner can either take a cash prize (a lump sum) or 30 annual payments over 29 years. The cash value is $747.2 million, and after paying 24% federal...
New Discount Store Opening This Weekend In Rochester
If you love finding amazing deals at stores, there is a new place that is opening up this weekend in Rochester, Minnesota that you will want to check out! Based on the photos and info I found, they will be selling a huge variety of items at massive discounts. If you love thrifting, there's a somewhat secret thrifting spot in Minnesota that you might love too! I've got those details below also in case you want to check it out.
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
Filings for local offices begins Aug. 2
Individuals interested in filing for local city councils and school boards may file for election beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the filing period ending at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Locally there are open positions for city councils in Byron, Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville and West...
Surprise, Gerard Butler Spends Time With Olmsted County Deputies!
Maybe Gerard Butler Has Moved to Rochester, Minnesota. There's been another sighting of actor Gerard Butler hanging out in Rochester, and, more importantly, spending time with Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies! More on that in a second. The celebrity sighting excitement began last week. Gerard Butler was caught hanging out in...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
