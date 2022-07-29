ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

AHA News: At 15, She Knew Heart Disease Lurked in Her Genes. At 37, It Caught Up to This Mom.

smithpharmacyrx.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
smithpharmacyrx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Fart facts: Here's what your farts say about your health

You may not pay too much attention to your farts, after all, the average person lets one rip at least 20 times a day. But if you listen to or smell your farts closely, you may learn a thing or two about your gut health and how your lifestyle choices are impacting it. Here are three things that could signal poor gut health, according to a doctor who spoke to The Sun.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy