Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
Starfield: Performance Preview
Built on an improved engine, The Creation Engine 2, the game shows clear strides over Fallout 4 and other previous titles. Space travel, world building, rendering technology, and more are all covered here in our IGN Performance Preview.
Azure Gleam Chapter 15 - The Hour of Vengeance
This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
Banner Schedule: Current and Next Genshin Banners
This Genshin Impact Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact banner schedule for past, current, and next Genshin Impact banners. A big part of Genshin Impact is the Wish system. Most of the game’s playable characters and best weapons are found here, with regularly refreshed “banners” introducing new characters and boosting the appearance rates of others.
Side Quests - List of Standard and Hero Quests
There are many sidequests to complete in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and this section in the IGN's wiki will go over all optional quests that you can do as you carry on with your journey. Quests in the game are split up between Standard Quests and Hero's Quests. Standard Quests are typical sidequests that you can do by talking to NPCs, while Hero's Quests unlock new heroes.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
Sega Genesis Mini 2 North American Release Will Be a Tenth of the Original
If you want a Sega Genesis Mini 2, you'll have to turn to Amazon Japan, as western customers will have to import Sega's next mini console. According to a report from Polygon, Sega is only selling the Genesis Mini 2 to the West through Amazon Japan due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain.
Aussie Deals: LEGO Skywalker and Tsushima Director's go 42% off, Capcom AAA Clearance and More!
If you're keen on some cheap Streeties, Resi or Devil May Cry, today's your day. Like a famished zombie, Capcom has bitten large chunks off the RRPs of its best franchises. I'm also tracking the cheapest price for the forthcoming Spider-Man Remastered for PC and the incredibly well-built LEGO Skywalker Saga.
Eresys - Official Alpha Footage
Here's a peek at alpha footage from Eresys, the upcoming four-person Co-Op inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft. Eresys is coming to PC.
DLC Roadmap
Available now as part of a recent update, Flux involves a group of Refugee Ships seeking refuge in Erlin's Eye. You can access this episode by visiting the Greenway, where you'll meet Eshe and Peake searching for supplies. Deciding to help them or not begins the questline in earnest, as you work towards helping them safely arrive on the station.
Sony Is Already Retiring Accolades, a PS5 Launch Feature
Sony will be retiring PS5's Accolades feature later this year, as players have not used the awards-based system as much as the company anticipated when it was unveiled at launch. As reported by TheSixthAxis, Sony announced in a statement that they would be pulling the plug on the Accolades feature...
Someone Already Built P.T. in Halo Infinite's Forge... Before the Mode Is Even Out
Halo Infinite's much-anticipated Forge Mode has yet to be released, but that hasn't stopped @DeathTempler from recreating P.T.'s terrifying hallway in an early version of it. As reported by PC Gamer, certain players like Death Templer have found a way to access an unfinished version of Halo Infinite's Forge Mode in the latest co-op campaign test flight and it has given these creators some powerful tools to create some impressive pieces of work.
The Best Xbox Series X/S Controllers - Budget to Best
Sure, Xbox’s own controllers are fantastic, but sometimes, they don’t always offer what we’re looking for when buying another one. Whether it be a simple, cheap alternative second controller for when friends and family come over, or maybe finding something with a much more premium feel and customization options, there are a whole lot of other options we can pick from!
Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Want to watch the best Apple TV shows on Apple TV+? We're here to help. While Apple's library isn't nearly as deep as its competitors on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it grows with new and splashy originals that often feature big stars. It's slowly evolving into an excellent streaming service.
The Boys Season 4 Cast Additions Revealed, Confirms Ryan Butcher Will Have a Big Role
In the wake of the success of The Boys' third season, new cast announcements have been revealed for The Boys Season 4. They include the addition of Valorie Curry, who will be portraying Firecracker, and Susan Heyward, who will play Sister Sage. Especially notable for fans of the series is...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
Gotham Knights Isn't an RPG Where You Start as a Weakling
Gotham Knights might be an action-RPG, but it won’t follow the genre convention of having your characters start as weaklings. Instead, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood will all be the powerful Batman acolytes you’d expect at the start of the game – and find their own unique ways to become stronger over the course of the game.
