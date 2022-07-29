This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.

