Davidson County, TN

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 - August 3, 2022

tn.gov
 4 days ago
www.tn.gov

Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Overturned semi causes Monday morning traffic delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck driver is in the hospital Monday morning after the truck overturning on the highway. Officials told us the driver was transporting construction debris when he turned left, causing the semi-truck to flip over on Fesslers Lane on Highway 70. The driver was taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project

Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

Community Policy