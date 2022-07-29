www.tn.gov
Related
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck has traffic at standstill on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck had traffic on Warfield Boulevard at a standstill Monday afternoon. The wreck was near the Red River bridge. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was blocked and backed up to Dunbar Cave Road. This article will be updated.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
Injuries reported following Clarksville crash involving motorcycle
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
WSMV
Overturned semi causes Monday morning traffic delay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck driver is in the hospital Monday morning after the truck overturning on the highway. Officials told us the driver was transporting construction debris when he turned left, causing the semi-truck to flip over on Fesslers Lane on Highway 70. The driver was taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
WSMV
Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County
EAST MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they battled a house fire in East Montgomery. The fire was reported on July 30 around 11:15 a.m. Personnel from Rescue Squad stations 17, 18 and 19 all responded to Marrast Drive. The Montgomery...
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
WBKO
Man shot in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:30 a.m. on Monday August 1, 2022 a man with a gunshot wound entered the Jennie Stuart Medical Center” in Hopkinsville. They say the victim said he had been shot at a party in the Fairview area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
fox17.com
Putnam County officers find man shot multiple times in someone's place, dies at hospital
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putman County officers find man shot multiple times in a residence Monday morning who later died at Nashville hospital. Putman County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received a call Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. that, "a man had been shot." PCSO deputies responded to 1717 Dyer Long...
Metro police officer ‘violently shoved’ after pulling over stolen vehicle
A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle, according to a an affidavit.
WSMV
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
Portland restaurant gives back to family of 14-year-old who died in golf cart accident
Employees at Portland Pizza and Pub never met 14-year-old Alexis Simpson, but when they heard she died, they knew they needed to help.
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
Driver nearly runs over Berry Hill police officer during traffic stop
After pulling over a recalcitrant driver with outstanding warrants, Berry Hill and Metro police officers exercised tremendous restraint with an uncooperative motorist who ultimately backed into a squad car and almost hit a Berry Hill officer.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Found Dead in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday
EAST TENNESSEE - In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a woman from Rutherford County was found deceased at Anakeesta, an outdoor adventure park. The woman was located on Thursday (07/28/22) under a chair lift in the park, according to city officials. Gatlinburg Police investigated the death of the woman, who was from LaVergne,...
tnrealestatelistings.com
3779 Glen Raven Rd Cedar Hill, TN 37032 — MLS# 2418375
Beautiful 2 year old house in the country but close access to the interstate. Large rooms with an open concept and a big front porch. Home has an attached 3 car garage and a swimming pool off the back patio.
Comments / 0