Atlanta, GA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Announces New 2022 Board of Directors

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Georgia Deptartment of Economic Development Names Two New Team Members

Two new statewide project managers have been added to the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team. Jacob Cone will begin his economic development career with the Industrial group and Ambria Hardy has been assigned to the Corporate Solutions and Cyber Security sector. The Chason Group led the talent searches for GDEcD.
GEORGIA STATE
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
ATLANTA, GA
Forsyth Based Developer Blue River Gives Back Locally and Internationally

Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently made monetary donations and in-kind gifts to Each One Help One, a nonprofit Bahamas food bank, and Forsyth County foster programs. These latest contributions are a part of the developer’s commitment to giving back to the areas it serves, as well as contributing to global charity efforts.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Google Debuts New Office in Midtown Atlanta

Google recently shared a first glimpse of its new midtown Atlanta office, along with updates on its growing commitment to Atlanta and the state. Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway reports from the new Google office in midtown after a tour with the governor. See more.
ATLANTA, GA
55 Plus Community Opens Community Garden, Dog Park and Walking Trails

Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the southeastern United States – recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton, Ga. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.
HOSCHTON, GA
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in June Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in June. “While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Fed Announces New Position and Vice Presidents

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announces new roles for four leaders in the Sixth Federal Reserve District. Michael Chriszt has been named vice president of Regional Engagement, a new position for the Bank. Chriszt has held the position of vice president of Public Affairs since 2008. In his new role, he will strengthen relationships throughout our District with a primary focus on small towns and rural areas. Chriszt joined the Atlanta Fed in 1989 as a public information specialist in Public Affairs. He moved to Research in 1990 and held a variety of roles over 23 years. He was named vice president in 2010 with responsibilities over the Regional Economic Information Network (REIN) and the Center for Real Estate Analytics. He returned to Public Affairs in 2013 as department leader and was named public affairs officer in 2014.
ATLANTA, GA
Governor & First Lady Kick Off New School Year, Announce Statewide Back-to-School Supplement

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County to share well wishes as teachers and faculty prepare to welcome kids back to school next week. During his address, Governor Kemp announced a new award, the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement," through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program to support a safe, complete return to in-person learning and educators who are still grappling with pandemic-driven learning loss in the classroom.
GEORGIA STATE

