Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Announces New 2022 Board of Directors

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announces new roles for four leaders in the Sixth Federal Reserve District. Michael Chriszt has been named vice president of Regional Engagement, a new position for the Bank. Chriszt has held the position of vice president of Public Affairs since 2008. In his new role, he will strengthen relationships throughout our District with a primary focus on small towns and rural areas. Chriszt joined the Atlanta Fed in 1989 as a public information specialist in Public Affairs. He moved to Research in 1990 and held a variety of roles over 23 years. He was named vice president in 2010 with responsibilities over the Regional Economic Information Network (REIN) and the Center for Real Estate Analytics. He returned to Public Affairs in 2013 as department leader and was named public affairs officer in 2014.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO