ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This is where big money is flowing and ads are attacking in the battle for control of WA’s Legislature

By Paul Root
planetcirculate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
planetcirculate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy