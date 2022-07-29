Trawling the ocean virome

www.nature.com
Influence and prediction value of Arctic sea ice for spring Eurasian extreme heat events
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 172 (2022) Cite this article. In spring, Eurasia has experienced significant warming, accompanied by frequent extreme heat events. Whether the Arctic sea ice has contributed to the variation of spring Eurasian extreme heat events is still unclear. Here, through conducting statistical analyses of observed and reanalysis data, we demonstrate that the winter sea ice anomalies over the Barents-Kara Seas dominate the leading mode of interannual variation of spring extreme heat events over mid-to-high latitude Eurasia in the recent two decades. With faster decline rate and larger variability, the winter sea ice anomalies over the Barents-Kara Seas significantly enhance the troposphere-stratosphere interactions and further exert influence on the spring atmospheric circulations that favor the formation of Eurasian extreme heat events. Cross-validated hindcasts of the dipole mode index of spring extreme heat events using winter sea ice anomalies over the Barents-Kara Seas yield a correlation skill of 0.71 over 2001"“2018, suggesting that nearly 50% of its variance could be predicted one season in advance.
Impacts, processes and projections of the quasi-biennial oscillation
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. In the tropical stratosphere, deep layers of eastward and westward winds encircle the globe and descend regularly from the upper stratosphere to the tropical tropopause. With a complete cycle typically lasting almost 2.5 years, this quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) is arguablyÂ the most predictable mode of atmospheric variability that is not linked to the changing seasons. The QBO affects climate phenomena outside the tropical stratosphere, including ozone transport, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Madden"“Julian Oscillation, and its high predictability could enable better forecasts of these phenomena if models can accurately represent the coupling processes. Climate and forecasting models are increasingly able to simulate stratospheric oscillations resembling the QBO, but exhibit common systematic errors such as weak amplitude in the lowermost tropical stratosphere. Uncertainties about the waves that force the oscillation, particularly the momentum fluxes from small-scale gravity waves excited by deep convection, make its simulation challenging. Improved representation of the processes governing the QBO is expected to lead to better forecasts of the oscillation and its impacts, increased understanding of unusual events such as the two QBO disruptions observed since 2016, and more reliable future projections of QBO behaviour under climate change.
Polluted skies are cloudier
Analyses of the 2014 Iceland"“Holuhraun volcanic eruption revealed the emitted aerosols induced a 10% increase in cloud coverage above the region, suggesting anthropogenic aerosols might strongly cool the Earth's climate by increasing the cloud coverage. Man-made greenhouse gases drive the current climate change. To avoid the worst impacts of...
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Penicixanthene E, a new xanthene isolated from a mangrove-derived fungus Penicillium sp.
One new xanthene derivative, named penicixanthene E (1), together with one known compound 2, was isolated from the EtOAc extract of the endophytic fungus Penicillium sp. GXIMD 03101, which was identified from the mangrove Acanthus ilicifolius L. collected in the South China Sea. The structure of 1 was elucidated by 1D and 2D NMR spectral interpretation and HREISMS data. The absolute configurations of C-9 and C-11 in 1 were proposed based on electronic circular dichroism (ECD), but the configuration at C-3 in 1 was unassigned. Compound 1 represents a xanthene derivative that was first reported, in which carbon-carbon double bond has been reduced. The cytotoxic activities of all compounds were evaluated, the result showed that compound 1 has weak activity against pancreatic cancer SW1990.
Incoherent broadband mid-infrared detection with lanthanide nanotransducers
Spectral conversion of mid-infrared (MIR) radiation to visible (VIS) and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths is a fundamental technology for spectroscopy and imaging; however, current MIR-to-VIS/NIR conversion technology is limited to nonlinear optics with bulky crystals or resonant nanocavities. Here we report lanthanide-based MIR-to-NIR nanotransducers that enable broadband MIR sensing at room temperature by harnessing ratiometric luminescence changes. The ratiometric luminescence of lanthanide nanotransducers in the NIR region can be incoherently modulated by MIR radiation in the 4.5"“10.8"‰Âµm wavelength range. Ratiometric modulation of luminescence enables a detection limit of ~0.3"‰nW"‰Ã—"‰Âµmâˆ’2 with an internal quantum efficiency on the order of 3"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3. The ratiometric sensor based on lanthanide nanotransducers does not require cryogenic cooling, polarization control, phase matching or nanoantenna design for light confinement. We also developed a camera with lanthanide nanotransducers, which enable room-temperature MIR imaging. We anticipate that these lanthanide nanotransducers can be extended to MIR light manipulation at the microscale for chip-integrated device applications.
Clay and climatic variability explain the global potential distribution of Juniperus phoenicea toward restoration planning
Juniperus phoenicea is a medicinal conifer tree species distributed mainly in the Mediterranean region, and it is IUCN Red Listed species, locally threatened due to arid conditions and seed over-collection for medicinal purposes, particularly in the East-Mediterranean region. Several studies have addressed the potential distribution of J. phoenicea using bioclimatic and topographic variables at a local or global scale, but little is known about the role of soil and human influences as potential drivers. Therefore, our objectives were to determine the most influential predictor factors and their relative importance that might be limiting the regeneration of J. phoenicea, in addition, identifying the most suitable areas which could be assumed as priority conservation areas. We used ensemble models for species distribution modelling. Our findings revealed that aridity, temperature seasonality, and clay content are the most important factors limiting the potential distribution of J. phoenicea. Potentially suitable areas of the output maps, in which J. phoenicea populations degraded, could be assumed as decision-support tool reforestation planning. Other suitable areas, where there was no previous tree cover are a promising tool for afforestation and conservation planning. Finally, conservation actions are needed for natural habitats, particularly in the arid and semi-arid regions, which are highly threatened by global warming.
Observation of the hyperfine structure and anticrossings of hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of LiYF:Ho
Resolved hyperfine structure and narrow inhomogeneously broadened lines in the optical spectra of a rare-earth-doped crystal are favorable for the implementation of various sensors. Here, a well-resolved hyperfine structure in the photoluminescence spectra of LiYF4:Ho single crystals and the anticrossings of hyperfine levels in a magnetic field are demonstrated using a self-made setup based on a Bruker 125HR high-resolution Fourier spectrometer. This is the first observation of the resolved hyperfine structure and anticrossing hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of a crystal. The narrowest spectral linewidth is only 0.0022"‰cmâˆ’1. This fact together with a large value of the magnetic g factor of several crystal-field states creates prerequisites for developing magnetic field sensors, which can be in demand in modern quantum information technology devices operating at low temperatures. Very small random lattice strains characterizing the quality of a crystal can be detected using anticrossing points.
Fluorophores' talk turns them dark
Dipole"“dipole crosstalk between fluorophores separated by a distance of less than 10 nm induces changes in their photophysics, which adds a challenge to localization microscopy in the sub-10-nm regime. Conventional light microscopy is subject to the diffraction limit, first described1 by Ernst Abbe in 1873. The diffraction limit means...
The interplay of polar effects in controlling the selectivity of radical reactions
Radical reactivity is a powerful tool for molecular construction that often provides bond-forming strategies and retrosynthetic disconnections complementary to those available through ionic and metal-mediated approaches. Understanding reactivity and selectivity patterns in radical chemistry is crucial to harness and develop the full potential of open-shell species in synthetic settings. Polar effects operate at the transition-state level of all radical reactions and have important implications in controlling their outcomes. The recognition of the key factors that respond to polar effects can be used to understand reactivity trends and also to rationally enhance (or mute) the intrinsic reactivity of specific molecular sites over others. These features render radical reactivity easy to predict and, therefore, programmable. In this Review we highlight some of the key underlining mechanistic features associated with polar effects and we accompany our discussion with representative synthetic examples.
Root-secreted bitter triterpene modulates the rhizosphere microbiota to improve plant fitness
Underground microbial ecosystems have profound impacts on plant health1,2,3,4,5. Recently, essential roles have been shown for plant specialized metabolites in shaping the rhizosphere microbiome6,7,8,9. However, the potential mechanisms underlying the root-to-soil delivery of these metabolites remain to be elucidated10. Cucurbitacins, the characteristic bitter triterpenoids in cucurbit plants (such as melon and watermelon), are synthesized by operon-like gene clusters11. Here we report two Multidrug and Toxic Compound Extrusion (MATE) proteins involved in the transport of their respective cucurbitacins, a process co-regulated with cucurbitacin biosynthesis. We further show that the transport of cucurbitacin B from the roots of melon into the soil modulates the rhizosphere microbiome by selectively enriching for two bacterial genera, Enterobacter and Bacillus, and we demonstrate that this, in turn, leads to robust resistance against the soil-borne wilt fungal pathogen, Fusarium oxysporum. Our study offers insights into how transporters for specialized metabolites manipulate the rhizosphere microbiota and thereby affect crop fitness.
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Tracking ingestion
Animals learn through experience what foods and fluids are worth ingesting to meet their internal needs, such as rehydration. During gustation, food and water elicit activity in dopamine (DA) neurons in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), conferring value on associated cues. However, it is not clear how such neurons represent internal nutrients and fluids - which are key drivers of ingestion-related behaviour - and how such representations are used to learn about what to ingest. Now, Grove et al. find that different midbrain DA neuron subsystems in mice track food and fluid ingestion at different stages of this process, and that this tracking information enables animals to learn about the results of ingestion.
Marinacarboline glucuronide, a new member of Î²-carboline alkaloids from sponge-derived actinomycete Actinoalloteichus cyanogriseus LHW52806
A new member of Î²-carboline alkaloids, Marinacarboline glucuronide (1), along with nine known compounds (2"“10), were isolated from static liquid fermentation extracts of Actinoalloteichus cyanogriseus LHW52806 isolated from the marine sponge Phakellia fusca. Their structures were elucidated by NMR, mass spectrometry and single-crystal X-ray diffraction. All compounds exhibited neither antimicrobial activity nor cytotoxicity. Compounds 1, 8 and 10 showed anti-inflammatory potential of significant decreasing the expressions of IL- 6 in vitro at 20"‰ÂµM.
Noaoxazole, a new heat shock metabolite produced by thermotolerant Streptomyces sp. HR41
The thermotolerant strain Streptomyces sp. HR41 was found to produce compound 1 only in a 45"‰Â°C culture, and not at the standard temperature. We previously designated this type of compound as a "heat shock metabolite" (HSM). NMR and MS analytical techniques were used to determine that the chemical structure of 1 comprised a methylated-oxazole ring and a linear chain moiety modified with a terminal amide group. Thus, 1 was shown to be a new curromycin analog, which we have designated noaoxazole (1). Compound 1 weakly activated Notch signal reporter activity without exhibiting cytotoxicity against assay cells at the same concentration.
Dust-up over dust storm link to ‘Valley Fever’ disease
Researchers are divided over whether rising cases of the fungal infection in the United States can be linked to dust storms. Virginia Gewin is a freelance writer based in Portland, Oregon. You have full access to this article via your institution. What qualifies as a dust storm? That is one...
The role of mitochondrial energetics in the origin and diversification of eukaryotes
The origin of eukaryotic cell size and complexity is often thought to have required an energy excess supplied by mitochondria. Recent observations show energy demands to scale continuously with cell volume, suggesting that eukaryotes do not have higher energetic capacity. However, respiratory membrane area scales superlinearly with the cell surface area. Furthermore, the consequences of the contrasting genomic architectures between prokaryotes and eukaryotes have not been precisely quantified. Here, we investigated (1) the factors that affect the volumes at which prokaryotes become surface area-constrained, (2) the amount of energy divested to DNA due to contrasting genomic architectures and (3) the costs and benefits of respiring symbionts. Our analyses suggest that prokaryotes are not surface area-constrained at volumes of 100"’103"‰Âµm3, the genomic architecture of extant eukaryotes is only slightly advantageous at genomes sizes of 106"’107"‰base pairs and a larger host cell may have derived a greater advantage (lower cost) from harbouring ATP-producing symbionts. This suggests that eukaryotes first evolved without the need for mitochondria since these ranges hypothetically encompass the last eukaryotic common ancestor and its relatives. Our analyses also show that larger and faster-dividing prokaryotes would have a shortage of respiratory membrane area and divest more energy into DNA. Thus, we argue that although mitochondria may not have been required by the first eukaryotes, eukaryote diversification was ultimately dependent on mitochondria.
