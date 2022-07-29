Ahead of Saturday’s Ward 7 Open Streets, Mayor Bowser Announces Dates of Upcoming Open Streets

mayor.dc.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
dc.gov
Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate National Night Out With MPD
Washington, DC – On Tuesday, August 2, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), residents, and other community leaders will come together to celebrate the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO) event. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Each year, on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts community events throughout the city that bring together law enforcement and community members, highlighting public safety initiatives, crime prevention efforts, and neighborhood watch programs in Washington, DC. MPD has scheduled events across the city’s seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours. Activities include community cookouts, agency resources, musical performances and more.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
erienewsnow.com
Washington, DC Metro System Fast Facts
Here's some information about Washington, DC's subway system, generally called the "Metro." The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority operates Metrorail, the third largest heavy rail system in the United States, and oversees the country's sixth largest bus system. There are currently 91 Metro stations. Ridership on the rail system in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Water main break reported in Capitol Heights
Three water main breaks have been reported in a Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to WSSC. Video submitted by Belinda Queen.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
WJLA
Metro Red Line service restored Monday following weekend electrical fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro officials said Red Line service was restored between Farragut North and Van Ness on Monday after the service was temporarily suspended "as crews continue repairs to the low-voltage cables from Saturday’s arcing incident." This comes after the Red Line Metro service was suspended after...
newsfromthestates.com
Without council action, tenants in Montgomery County could see higher rents
Advocates rallied for a bill that would limit rent increases in Montgomery County before a council hearing last week. Photo by Nene Narh-Mensah. Montgomery County residents could face higher rents later this month, after the County Council didn’t move forward last week with a bill that could extend a limitation on rate increases. A previous bill limited rent hikes during the pandemic and required three months’ notice, but expired in mid-May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bladensburg police host ‘Summer Jam’ to celebrate students
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people showed up at the Bladensburg Police Department’s Second Annual Summer Jam. “We just want to take time and celebrate them achieving a school year coming through a difficult time and COVID pandemic and just letting them know the community is behind them,” said Mayor Takisha James. […]
dc.gov
Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Respond to Call and Join #DCsBravest
Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that, for the first time in three years, the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department and the DC Department of Human Resources are now taking applications for the position of Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). The announcement marks an exciting first for DC Fire and EMS as the Department is introducing a new entrance exam format in its quest to attract the best candidates who are willing to #BeDCsBravest and answer the call to serve in Washington, DC.
ggwash.org
As plans for transit-oriented development unfold around Capitol Heights, Prince George’s looks to keep housing affordable
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and initiatives to create equitable transit-oriented development in the region. The complete series is available here. What the Capitol Heights Metro Station is today: a cement parking-lot wasteland from the worst days of sprawl-planning, when car commuters...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. primary: New faces coming to county council; 2 legislative districts headed for recounts
Elections officials in Prince George’s County have finished counting the votes from the July 19 primary, and while results won’t be certified until next month, a picture of what the new county council could look like is emerging. However, several new faces, including an activist believed to have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s African American Health Program to Host Aug. 13 ‘Right from the Start’ Event That Will Focus on Support for Black Children and Families
Residents are invited to attend the free “Right from the Start” health event focused on support for Black children and families, from preconception through early childhood, from 10 a.m.-1p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the White Oak Community Recreation Center. The White Oak Community Recreation Center is located at 1700 April Lane in Silver Spring.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
dc.gov
DC Health Announces Telehealth Antiviral Treatment Program for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, DC — Today, DC Health announced a new partnership with Color Health to offer a free COVID-19 treatment access program via telehealth in the District. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to provide an additional resource to accessing Paxlovid, an antiviral medication to eligible DC residents. This program is available to all District residents 18 years or older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are at a higher risk for severe disease, including being over age 65, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, current or former smoker, among others.
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
NBC Washington
MetroAccess Workers Strike in Prince George's County
More than 130 MetroAccess workers are striking to demand better pay and working conditions. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 picketed outside the Transdev facility in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Monday. Transdev is one of four contractors WMATA hired to manage MetroAccess, which is a shared-ride service for people with disabilities who can't ride the bus or rail systems.
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
Comments / 1