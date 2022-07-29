ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen set to miss months with knee injury, coach Todd Bowles says

By ESPN.com news services via
ABC News
 3 days ago
abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with devastating Ryan Jensen injury update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to have found a way to defeat the aging process. The 44-year-old is fresh off of another impressive season with Tampa Bay. However, much of his longevity has stemmed from having a solid offensive line. His offensive linemen are the ones who protect Brady and have helped him […] The post Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with devastating Ryan Jensen injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday

Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
ARLINGTON, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in crowded Bucs receiver room

TAMPA — While Julio Jones was always going to be one of the main attractions during Week 1 of Bucs training camp, the other former Falcon also has made a strong impression. Season prop bets on Russell Gage declined after the Bucs signed Jones on Tuesday, but his stock has only risen with head coach Todd Bowles. Gage has stood out in a crowded receiver room, he said, adding that the defense has yet to find someone who can cover him.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ponders legacy on 29th birthday

OXNARD, Calif. — It still feels like yesterday when Kellen Moore broke his ankle in an otherwise innocuous 2016 training camp practice, giving a then-23-year-old Dak Prescott his shot with the starters. But as Prescott turns 29 on Friday, it's wild for him to think about the countless twists...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
fantasypros.com

Ryan Jensen will miss 'significant time' with knee injury

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Ryan Jensen "won't be available anytime soon" after being carted off the field with a knee injury during Thursday's training camp session. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ryan Jensen appeared to get rolled up on by a fellow offensive lineman during...
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley

The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets signing LB Kwon Alexander to 1-year deal

The New York Jets are adding some linebacker help before the start of the season. They’ve agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Kwon Alexander, formerly of the Bucs, 49ers and Saints. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the deal is worth $1.12 million and comes with a $152,500 signing bonus.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Cowboys held WR CeeDee Lamb out of team drills Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have the league’s deepest WR rotation anymore. After trading away Amari Cooper and letting Cedric Wilson go to Miami in free agency, the unit is taking on a new look in 2022. It is of course spearheaded by emerging superstar CeeDee Lamb, who has over 2,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He will be an integral part to their passing offense as it appears Dallas is looking to support him with specialized weapons, at least until Michael Gallup returns to the field following his January ACL tear.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy