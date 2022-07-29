Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen set to miss months with knee injury, coach Todd Bowles says

abcnews.go.com
Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with devastating Ryan Jensen injury update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to have found a way to defeat the aging process. The 44-year-old is fresh off of another impressive season with Tampa Bay. However, much of his longevity has stemmed from having a solid offensive line. His offensive linemen are the ones who protect Brady and have helped him […] The post Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with devastating Ryan Jensen injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in training camp
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
William White, Former Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions Football Player, Dead at 56 After ALS Battle
William White has died. The Detroit Lions, one of the NFL teams the late athlete played for during his time in the league, announced his death on Twitter Thursday. White, who had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for six years, was 56. "We share in the sadness felt today...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles updates Ryan Jensen's injury status
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bracing for an extended absence for Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who had to be carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice after suffering a knee injury. Initial reports suggest things aren’t looking good for Jensen, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles...
Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday
Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in crowded Bucs receiver room
TAMPA — While Julio Jones was always going to be one of the main attractions during Week 1 of Bucs training camp, the other former Falcon also has made a strong impression. Season prop bets on Russell Gage declined after the Bucs signed Jones on Tuesday, but his stock has only risen with head coach Todd Bowles. Gage has stood out in a crowded receiver room, he said, adding that the defense has yet to find someone who can cover him.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ponders legacy on 29th birthday
OXNARD, Calif. — It still feels like yesterday when Kellen Moore broke his ankle in an otherwise innocuous 2016 training camp practice, giving a then-23-year-old Dak Prescott his shot with the starters. But as Prescott turns 29 on Friday, it's wild for him to think about the countless twists...
Ryan Jensen will miss 'significant time' with knee injury
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Ryan Jensen "won't be available anytime soon" after being carted off the field with a knee injury during Thursday's training camp session. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ryan Jensen appeared to get rolled up on by a fellow offensive lineman during...
Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley
The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
Jets signing LB Kwon Alexander to 1-year deal
The New York Jets are adding some linebacker help before the start of the season. They’ve agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Kwon Alexander, formerly of the Bucs, 49ers and Saints. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the deal is worth $1.12 million and comes with a $152,500 signing bonus.
Bucs training camp: Hear from Mike Evans, Russell Gage and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back out on the field Friday for their third training camp practice, coming off an difficult Thursday due to Ryan Jensen’s knee injury. After practice, head coach Todd Bowles, wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage, as well as other members of the team spoke to the media on a wide range of topics:
Injury update: Cowboys held WR CeeDee Lamb out of team drills Saturday
The Dallas Cowboys don’t have the league’s deepest WR rotation anymore. After trading away Amari Cooper and letting Cedric Wilson go to Miami in free agency, the unit is taking on a new look in 2022. It is of course spearheaded by emerging superstar CeeDee Lamb, who has over 2,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He will be an integral part to their passing offense as it appears Dallas is looking to support him with specialized weapons, at least until Michael Gallup returns to the field following his January ACL tear.
