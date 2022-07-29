Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction and odds Fri., 7/29: Shane Bieber looks to extend Rays' slump

www.yardbarker.com
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Rangers make one deal at the deadline — Was it the right move?
The trade deadline passed and the Rangers’ day was suspiciously quiet. Heading into the week, two leading names kept popping up in potential trades (or most likely dealt): Martín Pérez and Matt Moore. Martín came off his first All-Star appearance while Matt Moore had one of his better seasons in an 11-year career. On Monday , the Rangers made a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for Matt Busch which surprised almost everyone. After that, crickets and the Rangers entered Tuesday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles with one subtraction off their twenty-six-man big league roster. “As you see in the market, players on expiring contracts get low returns in terms of the players back. We weren’t going to be at the whim of the market. We weren’t going to take the best offer at the last minute,” Jon Daniels said. “We were going to hold a pretty high bar for a variety of reasons.”
Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status
The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Angels sellers again at trade deadline despite star power
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday’s trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of the top players in the game in AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are hurtling toward their seventh straight losing season. “I still think there’s talent here. We have to find a way to stay healthy,” Minsasian said. “We’ve got to find more depth. I’ve got to build a better roster and that’s something that we’re going to attack this offseason.” The Halos went into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics a season-high 16 games under .500 at 43-59. They are in fourth place in the AL West after being tied for the lead with Houston in the middle of May.
Report: Angels make decision on possible Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision on possibly trading Shohei Ohtani after a brief round of speculation. The Angels have decided to keep Ohtani for at least the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly unwilling to sanction an Ohtani trade, and the organization has subsequently signaled that the two-way star will not be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Report: Padres seen as 'most likely landing spot' for Nationals superstar Juan Soto
Even before they landed Hader, the Padres had been involved in arguably more trade rumors than any other team this summer. It was reported last week that rival executives perceived San Diego to be the front-runners to land Soto. The Padres had also previously been named as possible landing spots for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and/or Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Reds considering extending 3B Brandon Drury instead of trading him?
Rosenthal added that the Reds could also trade Drury now and re-sign him as a free agent in 2023, although that scenario is more of a stretch. Interest in Drury has skyrocketed thanks to his impressive 2022 campaign. In fact, the Oregon native is having the best season of his career, slashing .275/.336/.523 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 62 runs scored on 95 hits.
Mariners add OF Travis Jankowski to roster
The Seattle Mariners added outfielder Travis Jankowski to the roster Tuesday, one day after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets. In a corresponding move, outfielder Jack Larsen was sent down to Double-A Arkansas after Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Jankowski, 31, was in his...
Carlos Correa has good quote about Twins' Tyler Mahle acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Cardinals pitching two different trade packages to Nationals for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as favorites to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. St. Louis joins two NL West squads in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as finalists for Soto’s services with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline.
Grading the Brewers' trades involving Josh Hader, Matt Bush
The MLB trade deadline is a crazy time. On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers made two separate trades. Both deals will have an immediate impact on the current bullpen. Here we will take a look at the Brewers final grade after both of Monday’s trades. The first trade was a...
The Nationals got fleeced in the Juan Soto trade and it’s unfortunate the Blue Jays weren’t involved
The Major League player in the deal is Eric Hosmer (maybe..?). From reports, it seems like the Nationals are going to pay the remainder of Hosmer’s salary for this season while the Padres are going to pay the remaining 3 years and $39M owed after this year. Let’s go through this deal because on the surface this looks like a really light deal for one of the top five players in the league.
Mike Trout Receives Good News After Meeting With Back Specialist
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received good news regarding his back injury on Sunday after meeting with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, and the caution surrounding his situation has taken a positive step forward. Trout hasn’t appeared in a game since July 12 after exiting in the sixth inning...
Jacob deGrom still intends to opt out of Mets contract at end of season
Jacob deGrom is set to return to the mound for the New York Mets this week, but there remains the issue of his long-term future to sort out. deGrom has the right to opt out of his current contract at the end of the season and enter free agency. Previously, the ace said he intended to do that, and he confirmed Sunday that his injury has not changed his thinking.
