Blinken Leads US Bid To Counter Russian Charm Offensive In Africa

www.ibtimes.com
Related
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 10m Ukraine border crossings since Russian invasion, UN says; first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave since invasion reaches Turkish waters; number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit
Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Japan, a key US ally in the region, said Wednesday it had expressed concern to China over the exercises, while South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability.
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UK inflation will soar to ‘astronomical’ levels over next year, thinktank warns
Inflation will soar to “astronomical” levels over the next year forcing the Bank of England to raise interest rates higher and for longer than previously expected, according to a leading thinktank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research also forecast a long recession that would last into...
Sri Lanka leader proposes 25-year plan for crisis-hit nation
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's new president said Wednesday that his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster.
ASIA・
Kansas protects abortion, Kentucky flooding, McKinney Fire: 5 things to know Wednesday
Kansas voters uphold the right to abortion, hundreds still unaccounted for in Kentucky flooding and more news you need to know Wednesday.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0