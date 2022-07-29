Meet the candidate: Roy Lovelady in tie-breaking race for Ward 3 council member

www.komu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
kwos.com
Candidates square off in Callaway House race
Jim Schulte is one of three GOP candidates who want to be Callaway County’s next State Rep. Schulte, who’s a former State Trooper and National Guardsman, thinks Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act will rightly keep cops from enforcing federal gun laws …. Steve Myers is Fulton’s former...
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
939theeagle.com
Few hotel rooms left this weekend in Columbia; thousands in town for Show-Me State Games
Thousands of visitors are in Columbia today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday for the final weekend of the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s expecting a total of about 40,000 visitors between this and last weekend. That includes athletes and spectators. “So...
FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding. Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday. Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Meet the candidate: Chimene Schwach on the ballot for 47th House District representative
Chimene Schwach considers herself committed to becoming involved in the community and promoting change. She is involved in a number of organizations that focus on gun safety, reproductive rights, child safety and more. Schwach often testifies during legislative hearings in Jefferson City. “I’ve seen her in Jefferson City testifying on...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky. Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead. The...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session
COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
abc17news.com
Kingdom City will not participate in backpack giveaway event Sunday afternoon
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) T-C-C and Verizon Authorized stores in Kingdom City are not participating in a backpack giveaway Sunday afternoon. The business confirmed it wasn't participating over a phone call to Abc 17 Sunday morning. The event was initially scheduled to begin at noon and go until 4 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
KMBC.com
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
Out of state man dies in Upstate workplace accident
An out of state man is dead after a workplace accident in the Upstate. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a truck driver died after being hit, while walking in the parking lot of a terminal in Gaffney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
KOMU
The Grind Coffee House expanding to MU campus
A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus. The Grind Coffee House aims to open its new location Aug. 22, just in time for the start of the fall semester. The new location will be in MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism...
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
Comments / 3