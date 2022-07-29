ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Meet the candidate: Roy Lovelady in tie-breaking race for Ward 3 council member

By EJ Haas, Columbia Missourian
KOMU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.komu.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Candidates square off in Callaway House race

Jim Schulte is one of three GOP candidates who want to be Callaway County’s next State Rep. Schulte, who’s a former State Trooper and National Guardsman, thinks Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act will rightly keep cops from enforcing federal gun laws …. Steve Myers is Fulton’s former...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Elections
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
City
Kennett, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Memphis, MO
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky. Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead. The...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Karl Skala
Person
Christ
KOMU

MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence

The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session

COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Opportunities#Politics Local#Election Local#Ward 3#Third Ward City Council#People S Defense
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
myozarksonline.com

Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges

An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

The Grind Coffee House expanding to MU campus

A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus. The Grind Coffee House aims to open its new location Aug. 22, just in time for the start of the fall semester. The new location will be in MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism...
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old

Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
MEXICO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy