ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Meet the candidate: Karl Skala has served as Ward 3 council member for 15 years

By EJ Haas, Columbia Missourian
KOMU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.komu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Friday and Saturday are the last days of the Cole County Fair, which offers food, music, and an impressive amount of rides and attractions. All nineteen rides have passed safety inspections, and the health department approved the three locations offering food. The fair is in its 72nd year and remains a celebrated tradition The post 72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence

The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Skala
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky. Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead. The...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session

COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#Third Ward#Marine#The City Council#Missourian#American
myozarksonline.com

Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges

An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOMU

Former Tuskegee Airman's funeral service held in Tipton

TIPTON - The life of James Shipley, an original World War II Tuskegee Airman, was honored at Tipton First Baptist Church on Saturday. Shipley passed away on Thursday, July 21 at the age of 99. Shipley was a crew chief in World War II and a part of the Tuskegee...
TIPTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Mexico man charged after running over officer with vehicle

MEXICO — A man was charged with DWI With Serious Physical Injury to a law enforcement officer after running over an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, an officer responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of West Monroe at 2:57 a.m. in reference to a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

The Grind Coffee House expanding to MU campus

A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus. The Grind Coffee House aims to open its new location Aug. 22, just in time for the start of the fall semester. The new location will be in MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy