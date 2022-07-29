Meet the candidate: Karl Skala has served as Ward 3 council member for 15 years

www.komu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
Meet the candidate: Roy Lovelady in tie-breaking race for Ward 3 council member
Roy Lovelady posts a “thought of the day” every morning on Facebook after his teacup Yorkies wake him up, citing a desire "to motivate and inspire others." “I try not to live too far in the future,” he said. “I was taught you have to live for today and prepare for the future, but not live in it.”
KOMU
Voting process in Missouri will look different after the Aug. 2 election
COLUMBIA − The upcoming election on Aug. 2 will be the last election where House bill 1878 is not in effect. The bill will change some of the requirements for absentee voting and require all registered voters in Missouri to provide photo ID. The bill goes into effect on...
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
939theeagle.com
Few hotel rooms left this weekend in Columbia; thousands in town for Show-Me State Games
Thousands of visitors are in Columbia today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday for the final weekend of the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s expecting a total of about 40,000 visitors between this and last weekend. That includes athletes and spectators. “So...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Friday and Saturday are the last days of the Cole County Fair, which offers food, music, and an impressive amount of rides and attractions. All nineteen rides have passed safety inspections, and the health department approved the three locations offering food. The fair is in its 72nd year and remains a celebrated tradition The post 72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky. Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead. The...
KOMU
Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session
COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Kingdom City will not participate in backpack giveaway event Sunday afternoon
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) T-C-C and Verizon Authorized stores in Kingdom City are not participating in a backpack giveaway Sunday afternoon. The business confirmed it wasn't participating over a phone call to Abc 17 Sunday morning. The event was initially scheduled to begin at noon and go until 4 p.m....
KMBC.com
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Former Tuskegee Airman's funeral service held in Tipton
TIPTON - The life of James Shipley, an original World War II Tuskegee Airman, was honored at Tipton First Baptist Church on Saturday. Shipley passed away on Thursday, July 21 at the age of 99. Shipley was a crew chief in World War II and a part of the Tuskegee...
Columbia Missourian
New bosses at Hoss's: Well-known Columbia restaurant renamed Belly Market
A restaurant with almost 20 years of history in southwest Columbia has new owners and a new name. Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, which sells sandwiches, salads and hot meals at 1010 Club Village Drive, is being rebranded as Belly Market & Rotisserie.
krcgtv.com
Mexico man charged after running over officer with vehicle
MEXICO — A man was charged with DWI With Serious Physical Injury to a law enforcement officer after running over an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, an officer responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of West Monroe at 2:57 a.m. in reference to a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
KOMU
The Grind Coffee House expanding to MU campus
A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus. The Grind Coffee House aims to open its new location Aug. 22, just in time for the start of the fall semester. The new location will be in MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism...
Comments / 0