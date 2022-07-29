Meet the candidate: Karl Skala has served as Ward 3 council member for 15 years

COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.

