DNA methylation-based epigenetic signatures predict somatic genomic alterations in gliomas

Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Spatiotemporal control of engineered bacteria to express interferon-Î³ by focused ultrasound for tumor immunotherapy
Bacteria-based tumor therapy has recently attracted wide attentions due to its unique capability in targeting tumors and preferentially colonizing the core area of the tumor. Various therapeutic genes are also harbored into these engineering bacteria to enhance their anti-tumor efficacy. However, it is difficult to spatiotemporally control the expression of these inserted genes in the tumor site. Here, we engineer an ultrasound-responsive bacterium (URB) which can induce the expression of exogenous genes in an ultrasound-controllable manner. Owing to the advantage of ultrasound in tissue penetration, an acoustic remote control of bacterial gene expression can be realized by designing a temperature-actuated genetic switch. Cytokine interferon-Î³ (IFN-Î³), an important immune regulatory molecule that plays a significant role in tumor immunotherapy, is used to test the system. Our results show that brief hyperthermia induced by focused ultrasound promotes the expression of IFN-Î³ gene, improving anti-tumor efficacy of URB in vitro and in vivo. Our study provides an alternative strategy for bacteria-mediated tumor immunotherapy.
Restrictive fluid therapy and high-dose vitamin C in sepsis
Two recent randomized trials provide evidence to guide the management of sepsis. The CLASSIC trial reports that restrictive fluid therapy has no mortality benefit compared to a standard regimen in patients with septic shock, whereas the LOVIT trial reports that high-dose intravenous vitamin C might be harmful in patients with severe sepsis.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Real-time fMRI neurofeedback: the promising potential of brain-training technology to advance clinical neuroscience
Although functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has advanced our understanding of the organization of the brain with the discovery of large-scale networks, the impact of this knowledge on the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric conditions has yet to be fully realized. The development of real-time fMRI neurofeedback (rtfMRI-NF) provides a promising avenue by which fMRI might enter the clinic. First described two decades ago, the field has matured substantially, with specialized conferences, randomized clinical trials, and multisite consortia. A recent consensus statement outlines methodological approaches and important challenges [1]. A substantial evidence base describes applications in psychiatric [2] and substance use disorders [3]. The first meta-analysis of rtfMRI-NF for psychiatric disorders [2] in 17 studies meeting criteria for inclusion in the analysis recently reported a strong effect size for 'transfer,' which is to say-the demonstration that NF-trained subjects can maintain the ability to regulate neural signal in the absence of feedback-in comparison to subjects trained with sham/control feedback, (Hedges g"‰="‰0.84, p"‰="‰0.005). This analysis demonstrates the feasibility of rtfMRI-NF training for psychiatric patients, 52.9% of whom were taking medications. However, the effect on behavioral outcomes in this heterogeneous group was modest (overall symptoms: g"‰="‰0.37, p"‰="‰0.002; cognition: g"‰="‰0.23, p"‰="‰0.288). It should be noted that the studies conducted training for an average of only 2.3 sessions (range"‰="‰1"“4), and this line of investigation opens some promising avenues where the techniques could be refined and improved to generate more robust clinical outcomes.
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine
You have full access to this article via your institution. The roles of exerkines, factors released from tissues during exercise, in promoting health and longevity were recently addressed in the Review by Chow and colleagues (Chow, L. S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022)1). However, their timely Review did not adequately describe the major and diverse roles of lactate in regulating metabolism and physiology. Here, we highlight important functions of lactate as an exerkine.
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Vaccine co-display of CSP and Pfs230 on liposomes targeting two Plasmodium falciparum differentiation stages
A vaccine targeting multiple stages of the Plasmodium falciparum parasite life cycle is desirable. The sporozoite surface Circumsporozoite Protein (CSP) is the target of leading anti-infective P. falciparum pre-erythrocytic vaccines. Pfs230, a sexual-stage P. falciparum surface protein, is currently in trials as the basis for a transmission-blocking vaccine, which inhibits parasite development in the mosquito vector. Here, recombinant full-length CSP and a Pfs230 fragment (Pfs230D1+) are co-displayed on immunogenic liposomes to induce immunity against both infection and transmission. Liposomes contain cobalt-porphyrin phospholipid (CoPoP), monophosphoryl lipid A and QS-21, and rapidly bind His-tagged CSP and Pfs230D1+ upon admixture to form bivalent particles that maintain reactivity with conformational monoclonal antibodies. Use of multicolor fluorophore-labeled antigens reveals liposome binding upon admixture, stability in serum and enhanced uptake in murine macrophages in vitro. Bivalent liposomes induce humoral and cellular responses against both CSP and Pfs230D1+. Vaccine-induced antibodies reduce parasite numbers in mosquito midguts in a standard membrane feeding assay. Mice immunized with liposome-displayed antigens or that passively receive antibodies from immunized rabbits have reduced parasite liver burden following challenge with transgenic sporozoites expressing P. falciparum CSP.
Pan-Src kinase inhibitor treatment attenuates diabetic kidney injury via inhibition of Fyn kinase-mediated endoplasmic reticulum stress
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Src family kinases (SFKs) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis. However, the specific mechanism by which SFKs contribute to the progression of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) remains unclear. Our preliminary transcriptome analysis suggested that SFK expression was increased in diabetic kidneys and that the expression of Fyn (a member of the SFKs), along with genes related to unfolded protein responses from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress signaling pathway, was upregulated in the tubules of human diabetic kidneys. Thus, we examined whether SFK-induced ER stress is associated with DKD progression. Mouse proximal tubular (mProx24) cells were transfected with Fyn or Lyn siRNA and exposed to high glucose and palmitate (HG-Pal). Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were treated with KF-1607, a novel pan-Src kinase inhibitor (SKI) with low toxicity. The effect of KF-1607 was compared to that of losartan, a standard treatment for patients with DKD. Among the SFK family members, the Fyn and Lyn kinases were upregulated under diabetic stress. HG-Pal induced p70S6 kinase and JNK/CHOP signaling and promoted tubular injury. Fyn knockdown but not Lyn knockdown inhibited this detrimental signaling pathway. In addition, diabetic rats treated with KF-1607 showed improved kidney function and decreased ER stress, inflammation, and fibrosis compared with those treated with losartan. Collectively, these findings indicate that Fyn kinase is a specific member of the SFKs implicated in ER stress activation leading to proximal tubular injury in the diabetic milieu and that pan-SKI treatment attenuates kidney injury in diabetic rats. These data highlight Fyn kinase as a viable target for the development of therapeutic agents for DKD.
Systemic disease associations with angioid streaks in a large healthcare claims database
To assess systemic associations of angioid streaks (AS) using a large US healthcare database. A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted of patients diagnosed with AS in a large, national US insurer from 2000"“2019. Cases were matched 1:5 to controls. The prevalence rates of established associated disease states and other systemic diseases were calculated and compared using logistic regression. Additionally, the rate of anti-VEGF treatment was assessed as a proxy for the incidence of choroidal neovascularization (CNV).
Mechanism of client selection by the protein quality-control factor UBE2O
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. The E2/E3 enzyme UBE2O ubiquitylates diverse clients to mediate important processes, including targeting unassembled 'orphan' proteins for quality control and clearing ribosomes during erythropoiesis. How quality-control factors, such as UBE2O, select clients on the basis of heterogeneous features is largely unknown. Here, we show that UBE2O client selection is regulated by ubiquitin binding and a cofactor, NAP1L1. Attaching a single ubiquitin onto a client enhances UBE2O binding and multi-mono-ubiquitylation. UBE2O also repurposes the histone chaperone NAP1L1 as an adapter to recruit a subset of clients. Cryo-EM structures of human UBE2O in complex with NAP1L1 reveal a malleable client recruitment interface that is autoinhibited by the intrinsically reactive UBC domain. Adding a ubiquitylated client identifies a distinct ubiquitin-binding SH3-like domain required for client selection. Our findings reveal how multivalency and a feed-forward mechanism drive the selection of protein quality-control clients.
Two-step regulation of centromere distribution by condensin II and the nuclear envelope proteins
The arrangement of centromeres within the nucleus differs among species and cell types. However, neither the mechanisms determining centromere distribution nor its biological significance are currently well understood. In this study, we demonstrate the importance of centromere distribution for the maintenance of genome integrity through the cytogenic and molecular analysis of mutants defective in centromere distribution. We propose a two-step regulatory mechanism that shapes the non-Rabl-like centromere distribution in Arabidopsis thaliana through condensin II and the linker of the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton (LINC) complex. Condensin II is enriched at centromeres and, in cooperation with the LINC complex, induces the scattering of centromeres around the nuclear periphery during late anaphase/telophase. After entering interphase, the positions of the scattered centromeres are then stabilized by nuclear lamina proteins of the CROWDED NUCLEI (CRWN) family. We also found that, despite their strong impact on centromere distribution, condensin II and CRWN proteins have little effect on chromatin organization involved in the control of gene expression, indicating a robustness of chromatin organization regardless of the type of centromere distribution.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Thyroid gland dysfunction and vitamin D receptor gene polymorphism in keratoconus
To detect the serum level of thyroid hormones, vitamin D and vitamin D receptors (VDR) polymorphism in keratoconus (KC) patients and to identify the association between vitamin D deficiency and thyroid dysfunction in KC. Methods. This cross sectional study included 177 KC patients with no thyroid disorders compared to 85...
Root-secreted bitter triterpene modulates the rhizosphere microbiota to improve plant fitness
Underground microbial ecosystems have profound impacts on plant health1,2,3,4,5. Recently, essential roles have been shown for plant specialized metabolites in shaping the rhizosphere microbiome6,7,8,9. However, the potential mechanisms underlying the root-to-soil delivery of these metabolites remain to be elucidated10. Cucurbitacins, the characteristic bitter triterpenoids in cucurbit plants (such as melon and watermelon), are synthesized by operon-like gene clusters11. Here we report two Multidrug and Toxic Compound Extrusion (MATE) proteins involved in the transport of their respective cucurbitacins, a process co-regulated with cucurbitacin biosynthesis. We further show that the transport of cucurbitacin B from the roots of melon into the soil modulates the rhizosphere microbiome by selectively enriching for two bacterial genera, Enterobacter and Bacillus, and we demonstrate that this, in turn, leads to robust resistance against the soil-borne wilt fungal pathogen, Fusarium oxysporum. Our study offers insights into how transporters for specialized metabolites manipulate the rhizosphere microbiota and thereby affect crop fitness.
Acute orexin antagonism selectively modulates anticipatory anxiety in humans: implications for addiction and anxiety
Research indicates that heightened anticipatory anxiety underlies several forms of psychopathology. Anticipatory anxiety can be reliably and objectively measured in the laboratory using the No-Predictable-Unpredictable (NPU) threat paradigm. The NPU paradigm is an ideal research tool for the NIH 'Fast-Fail' approach of screening promising compounds and testing human target engagement. Evidence from preclinical studies suggests that the hypocretin/orexin (ORX) hypothalamic neuropeptide system is a potential means for modulating anticipatory anxiety and disrupting stress-related alcohol use. The current study tested this question using a psychophysiological probe of the ORX system in humans. We examined whether a single dose of suvorexant (SUV; 10"‰mg; dual ORX receptor antagonist) can effectively and selectively target a well-validated human laboratory index of exaggerated anticipatory anxiety using a within-subjects placebo-controlled design. A total of twenty-one volunteers completed two laboratory sessions during acute administration of 10"‰mg SUV or placebo. Across sessions, we administered the NPU paradigm probing sustained anticipatory anxiety and fear while startle eyeblink was recorded as an index of aversive reactivity. Questionnaires assessing mood states and subjective drug effects were also collected. Results indicated SUV was well-tolerated. Compared with placebo, SUV was associated with decreased startle reactivity during anticipatory anxiety but not fear or no-threat conditions. Therefore, SUV selectively and effectively reduced objective indicators of anticipatory anxiety in humans and engaged our laboratory target of psychopathology. ORX antagonism may be a promising strategy for modulating human anxiety and potentially, stress-related alcohol use.
