DNA methylation-based epigenetic signatures predict somatic genomic alterations in gliomas

Although functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has advanced our understanding of the organization of the brain with the discovery of large-scale networks, the impact of this knowledge on the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric conditions has yet to be fully realized. The development of real-time fMRI neurofeedback (rtfMRI-NF) provides a promising avenue by which fMRI might enter the clinic. First described two decades ago, the field has matured substantially, with specialized conferences, randomized clinical trials, and multisite consortia. A recent consensus statement outlines methodological approaches and important challenges [1]. A substantial evidence base describes applications in psychiatric [2] and substance use disorders [3]. The first meta-analysis of rtfMRI-NF for psychiatric disorders [2] in 17 studies meeting criteria for inclusion in the analysis recently reported a strong effect size for 'transfer,' which is to say-the demonstration that NF-trained subjects can maintain the ability to regulate neural signal in the absence of feedback-in comparison to subjects trained with sham/control feedback, (Hedges g"‰="‰0.84, p"‰="‰0.005). This analysis demonstrates the feasibility of rtfMRI-NF training for psychiatric patients, 52.9% of whom were taking medications. However, the effect on behavioral outcomes in this heterogeneous group was modest (overall symptoms: g"‰="‰0.37, p"‰="‰0.002; cognition: g"‰="‰0.23, p"‰="‰0.288). It should be noted that the studies conducted training for an average of only 2.3 sessions (range"‰="‰1"“4), and this line of investigation opens some promising avenues where the techniques could be refined and improved to generate more robust clinical outcomes.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO