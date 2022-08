On July 27, Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker named University of Northern Iowa alumni Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. With the announcement, Wiese will continue to report to Edeker, who will stay on as Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board.

