Ogden Hosts Northern Utah National Security Symposium

kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
Salt Lake City school board on verge of firing superintendent
Soon, perhaps as early as next week, the Salt Lake City school board is poised to potentially terminate the district’s first Black superintendent after he’s served barely a year on the job.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
KUTV
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
deseret.com
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100-degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital tied the record of triple-digit days with the 21st on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100-degree mark. Only three other years have this many triple-digit days:...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures
In 2022, Utah is expected to see record high temperatures similar to the United Kingdom. Temperatures in Salt Lake City have reached a record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, NSW has issued high heat advisories for certain sections of Utah, including the Wasatch Front. In this situation, Utah residents are warned to prepare for high temperatures. In addition to protective gear, it is suggested that SPF sunscreens and polarized sunglasses be used to guard against the harmful effects of UV radiation.
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
ogdencity.com
Ogden Downtown Alliance Taking Applications for Facade Grants
Strolling down Historic 25th Street in downtown Ogden might feel like being in a time warp. While you may be heading to one of the locally owned shops to pick up an iced latte, a slice of pizza, or get a haircut, there is a moment where you can get lost in the old-world look of one of the state’s most unique streets. The historic structures help make Ogden’s Central Business District the untamed and vibrate place that it is. Although, just like many older buildings, some could use a little tender love and care.
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022
As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
kjzz.com
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
New homeless resource center coming to Tooele
Groups in Tooele County are working to solve a problem of homelessness in their community through a one-stop-shop center.
kjzz.com
Several homes threatened after brush fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Several homes were threatened after a brush fire broke out in Tooele. The fire, officially named the Meadowbrook Fire, ignited on Sunday in the Pine Canyon area of Tooele, around 1000 North and Droubay Road. No closures or evacuations were ordered. More from 2News. Calls...
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
