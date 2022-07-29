Nelsonville – High-Speed Chase Involving Bike Unsuccessful

www.sciotopost.com
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
WSAZ
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on SR327 in Jackson County. The crash happened when a black Jeep Wrangler driven by Rogan Vickers, 19 of Wellston,...
sunny95.com
Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd
COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
Jackson County man dead after being ejected from Jeep
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road […]
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Overdosing While Driving on US-23
Pickaway – A man was arrested after law enforcement found him overdosed in the middle of US-23 around 5 pm on Friday. According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm for an erratic driver on US-23, calls came in that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the vehicle still rolling in the area of Taco Bell in Pickaway County.
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Athens Co. was involved in a pursuit Thursday evening
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Nelsonville Police Department and deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit Thursday evening. According to reports, a motorcycle rider fled from officers reaching speeds near 100 mph. The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit was eventually terminated. Officials...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
cwcolumbus.com
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Vehicle Stolen Possibly by Notorious Group
Fairfield – Another vehicle has been stolen and could have been stolen by the infamous Kia boys. Car thieves all over the country have targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles after social media videos from a group called the “Kia Boys” provided instructions on stealing cars. Since then juveniles have been stealing cars throughout Columbus and it now may have moved south.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two arrested following drug raid in Athens Co.
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a raid Wednesday at a residence on Vore Ridge Road in Athens County. According to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, agents found suspected narcotics, firearms, and cash in the residence. The items, reports say, was seized as evidence.
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Athens County Incident Reports for 7/28/22
Incident Date/Time Case # Case Type Disposition Location. 07/28/22 10:02 05-22-04219 PROPERTY RECOVERED Closed 1850 HEBBARDSVILLE RD, ALBANY,. Deputies assisted with the recovery of a vehicle in the Albany area per a court order out of Athens Common Pleas Court. Incident Date/Time Case # Case Type Disposition Location. 07/28/22 11:26...
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Shots Fired, Man with Gun at Trackside in Ashville
Ashville – A man reported with a gun has fired at least one shot either inside or outside the Trackside bar in Ashville. According to early reports around 2:30 am on Saturday the gunshot rang out, and police were called to the scene. The fire department has been asked to stage in the area.
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Police seek Suspect in alleged theft from WalMart
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is currently investigating an alleged theft which reportedly took place at WalMart. Pictures of the suspect, who is wanted for questioning, and the vehicle he left in are available on our website, YourRadioPlace.com. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked...
