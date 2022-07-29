Nelsonville – High-Speed Chase Involving Bike Unsuccessful

Pickaway – A man was arrested after law enforcement found him overdosed in the middle of US-23 around 5 pm on Friday. According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm for an erratic driver on US-23, calls came in that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the vehicle still rolling in the area of Taco Bell in Pickaway County.

