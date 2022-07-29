Sri Lanka Resumes Bailout Discussions With IMF, Finance Ministry Says

www.usnews.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
White House: U.S. Will Not Be Intimidated by China; Pelosi Has Right to Visit Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it expected China in coming days to escalate its response to a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and said the United States would not be intimidated. China's actions could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale...
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe
MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
World Bank Accuses Lebanese Politicians of Cruelty Over Deposit Promises
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality." Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor...
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
EU Urges Dialogue to Reduce Risks Amid Taiwan Tension
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation. "The EU has an interest in preserving peace and the...
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
Inspection Team Boards First Ukraine Grain Ship off Turkish Coast
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A team of inspectors boarded the first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime on Wednesday before it continues to its final destination in Lebanon under a U.N.-brokered deal that aims to ease a global food crisis. The ship, Razoni, departed from Ukraine's Odesa port on the...
No Plans for Blinken to Meet Chinese, Russian Counterparts in Cambodia This Week - Senior U.S. Official
TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the possibility of house speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan with his Chinese counterpart in Bali last month, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. Blinken has no plans to meet his Chinese or Russian counterparts this week in...
China Military Operations 'Concerning' Says Japan Gov't Spokesperson
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan called China's military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'concerning' on Wednesday, but refrained from commenting on Pelosi's visit to Asia. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that the government has conveyed concerns over the military...
U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Services PMI; Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dipped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Moderna, Inc. MRNA. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled...
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against 'Playing With Time' Over Maritime Border Dispute
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time", underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks. Lebanon and Israel are locked in U.S.-mediated negotiations to delineate...
Steelmaker Ternium Reports 19% Drop in Q2 Net Profit as Costs Grow
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a 19% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, as the costs of sales and expenses grew. The company's net profit reached $936 million. Costs of sales hit $3.1 billion, up from the $2.4 billion in the previous...
