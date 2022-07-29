ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Wagon provides new way for farmers to connect with customers

26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 1

We’ve got the inside scoop on 26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the new Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott in Town Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Courtyard and Residence Inn by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bayer Properties, The OPAL Fund have started contruction on the historic Hardwick Steel Plant

Bayer Properties and The OPAL Fund have begun construction on The Hardwick, a 111-year-old steel plant located downtown on the eastern end of Birmingham’s Rotary Trail. Formerly occupied by Hardwick Company, the building historically served as a fabricated and prefabricated steel processing plant. The current structure will be redeveloped into a 61,000 SF mixed-use community hub featuring office and restaurant space. Bayer announced its plans to redevelop the building in 2020. In 2021, the Birmingham City Council voted to re-zone the warehouse from light industrial to mixed-use downtown district, clearing the way for work to begin. The project will be called “The Hardwick on the Rotary Trail.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion

Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard

Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
madeinalabama.com

HudsonAlpha teams with Dothan on Wiregrass biotech institute

Genomics education in the region’s schools to include workforce certifications and internships in the ag-tech sector. Genomics research on Alabama peanuts to create a new variety of drought- and disease-resistant peanut, an important crop in the Wiregrass. Recruitment of agriculture tech start-up companies, and the creation of an ecosystem...
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Alabama Power customers to pay more

Alabama Power customers will pay a higher monthly bill starting this month. Monthly rates will increase roughly six dollars due to the rising cost of fuel. Customers struggling to pay their bill can visit Alabama Power’s website and chat with the Customer Support Center. Customers can also help their fellow neighbors by donating to Project SHARE. That’s an Alabama Power project that helps people who can’t afford their power bill. Communications Specialist Anthony Cook says the price adjustment is inevitable and must be done.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars

The only thing that’s better than just how delicious these Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars are is how easy it is to make them. The most difficult part of this recipe is making the crust and getting it pressed into the pan. But here are a few tips for making it a little easier.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years

An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is shifting how it monitors COVID-19 as part of its response strategy to the pandemic. ADPH says it will begin shifting from an emergency response to one that minimizes the daily disruptions of Alabamians’ everyday lives. “While...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mybanktracker.com

The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022

Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
ALABAMA STATE

