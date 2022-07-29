Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer

kfilradio.com
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
Olmsted County Inmate Accused of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Olmsted County Detention Center is accused of defrauding the county out of over $400 through a forged check. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said 33-year-old Chrysten Donely deposited a $437.21 check into her account last month. Investigators examined a copy of the check and found it had several misspellings.
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
Arrest Warrant Issued for 2021 Rochester Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a St. Paul man in connection with a 2021 smash-and-grab burglary at a Rochester business. The warrant filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday identifies 41-year-old Richard Holston was one of three people who smashed out the window...
Neighbors Will Gather in Rochester Tonight For ‘Night to Unite’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Neighborhood gatherings are planned this evening throughout Rochester and Olmsted County for "Night to Unite." The annual crime prevention initiative for many years was known as National Night Out. The aim is to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities. Rochester Police...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Charges: Woman Stole Identities to Defraud Rochester Area Credit Union
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges in Olmsted County for allegedly stealing a pair of identities and using them to defraud a Rochester credit union of over $20,000. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Maegen Fortin alleges that she opened two different accounts at separate Altra...
Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash
Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Alex Gurski was traveling east in Dakota when he left the road, entered the ditch and rolled near the Center St. overpass around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Big Send-Off for Red Wing Boy After Terrifying Boating Accident
There was a terrifying boating accident back in June on the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. In the accident, there was a five-year-old boy from Red Wing, Minnesota who was terribly injured and was brought to Mayo Clinic. It was definitely a scary time for his family. The little boy's...
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
Sedan and Semi Crash in Owatonna
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Owatonna sent a motorist to the hospital late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says the semi and sedan were both traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided near the 26th St. exit, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch on the right-hand side shortly before 11 a.m. The sedan driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael White of Medford. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Last Call For Tilly’s Bar and Grill in Oronoco?
I made an offer to purchase the property, but unfortunately, it was declined. It does sadden me to walk away. Rent prices and higher property taxes are the reason why a popular bar and restaurant just north of Rochester will either be closing or will have new ownership soon. The news was posted to the business's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Read the full statement below.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
