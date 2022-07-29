How to Detect and Avoid Memory Leak in Java

hackernoon.com
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
Your work team might soon hate Microsoft SharePoint a little less
Using Microsoft SharePoint to orchestrate your team's work could soon be a lot more pleasant thanks to several upgrades to the software. The online collaboration (opens in new tab) and work sharing platform has revealed it is working on a number of new site templates, a move it says should make using team sites clearer and more intuitive.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
The Right Way to Build React Native Modals
A guide on how to master React Native modal complex flows. Do you find using modals in React Native to be a bit of a pain? You're not alone! Trying to keep control of its open state and repeating the code everywhere you want to use it can be pretty tedious.
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
CXL 3.0 Debuts, Wins CPU Interconnect Wars
The Compute eXpress Link (CXL) consortium today unveiled the CXL 3.0 specification, bringing new features like support for the PCIe 6.0 interface, memory pooling, and more complex switching and fabric capabilities to bear. Overall, the new spec will support up to twice the bandwidth of recent revisions without adding any latency, all while maintaining backward compatibility with previous versions of the specification. The new specification comes as OpenCAPI, the last meaningful open competition in the CPU interconnect wars, announced yesterday that it would contribute its spec to the CXL Consortium, leaving CXL as the clear path forward for open interconnects for the industry.
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
Why You Need to Learn Multiple Programming Languages
I’ve been building Boot.dev as a side-project for the last couple of years, and have recently had many new students ask the same question:. “Why does your computer science curriculum require me to learn more than one programming language?”. It seems that a good number of students join the...
Bykski Unveil Surprising RGB WaterBlock for Intel's Arc A380 GPU
As reported by hardwareLuxx, water cooling manufacturer Bykski has created a water block for Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card, known as the I-GNA380-X. For a graphics card that is about as power-hungry as a GTX 1650, this new water block is as overkill as it gets for a 75W card. Nonetheless, it is a compact block with single-slot support and will make the (mostly broken) Arc A380 look like a fast, premium graphics card - or one of our Best GPUs, with high-quality materials and RGB lighting.
Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000!
Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite?. Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on...
True Decentralization is the Key to Cross-chain Bridge Security
Hailed by some as a crucial piece of infrastructure for our multi-chain future, cross-chain bridges are seeing their fair share of controversy. It all started with Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin warning about their potential for. . The fact that a range of major breaches of such protocols recently brought...
I made AWS Lose Money - Here's How!
This is a short series that I wanted to share for a long time about the basics of “Cost Optimization” on AWS. Don’t hesitate to 👏 if you liked this post ;) Okay, to be really honest, this title is clickbait*.*. I could definitely write something...
Discovering Linux - 10 Key Questions About Linux OS Answered
Below I have answered some of the questions that I came across in HackerNoon’s Linux Writing Prompt:. 1. Why do you prefer to use Linux over macOS or Windows?. Ok, let me explain it like this. Coming from a West African country, Windows OS is the dominant OS here and it was the first OS I had experience with. While I also heard about Mac OS due to the popularity of apple, I didn’t really come across any computer device running another OS asides from Windows. Not like I actually had access to a lot of computers though, but from the little exposure I had, It seemed like computers just came with Windows OS and that was it.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?
Real estate is considered one of the most attractive investment assets. At the same time, real estate transactions remain a complex process, despite many implemented solutions to facilitate the process. When securities manipulation has long been available with a few clicks on a mobile app, real estate transactions continue to...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
Here's How Your Favorite Tech Giants Did Financially This Quarter
-) Nonetheless, the race to win the Mega Millions jackpot is over, which means we can move on with our lives and resume our regularly scheduled content: the weekly Tech Company Brief! Tech giantsMicrosoft,. Apple,. and. were due to. this past week, and the multitude of stories around the web...
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
Blockchain Gaming – Shifting Power to the Player
One of the largest issues within the gaming industry is that players feel voiceless and disenfranchised. Gaming studios are. . As a result, this leaves communities disillusioned. These issues gave birth to decentralized video games. Blockchains allow gamers to gain control over both the digital items they use, as well...
