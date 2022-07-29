ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jostens unveils Bengals AFC Championship rings

By Bill Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Talk about a consolation prize. While the Cincinnati Bengals fell short of winning the big-time championship rings for the Super Bowl, their efforts didn’t go unnoticed by jewelers.

Jostens unveiled the rings for the Bengals for their AFC Championship, which includes the logo and “2021 AFC Champions” on top and the scores of Cincinnati’s three playoff wins on the inside, along with “AFC North Champs”. Each player’s name and number appear on the side.

This comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Rams receiving their Super Bowl championship rings.

The Bengals can at least show off some nice bling and have a token of what became an incredible season. But after seeing the Rams’ rings, the Bengals have something to strive for next season.

