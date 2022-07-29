ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Meers fire burns nearly 7000 acres

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Meers fire is burning for the fourth day in a row, destroying nearly 7000 acres. Fire crews are hoping to have it 90 percent contained by the end of the day. It’s currently 75 percent contained. The fires began on Thursday and merged...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Crews still working to contain Meers fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Thunderstorms could bring much-needed relief to the region

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma could see some much-needed relief Friday night going into Saturday morning with the potential of rain and thunderstorms continuing into the night. There is a 40% chance that thunderstorms and rain could impact the region. According to The Weather Channel, storms could start for Wichita Falls around 11 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
11 pounds of meth recovered from Iowa Park rest stop

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two New Mexico residents are accused of trying to transport 11 pounds of meth through Wichita County over the weekend. Michael McDaniel is being held without bond on a trafficking charge from New Mexico and $100,000 for a new charge in Wichita County. Angelique Jaramillo has been released on a $100,000 […]
IOWA PARK, TX
A few showers will be around Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kimberly Wright. Vitro Architectural Glass released a statement Monday after a forklift reportedly ran over and killed a woman at the Wichita Falls facility over the weekend. Plant manager Robert Baxter released the following...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
7News First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible this evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Strong thunderstorms are continuing to move north northeast this evening from the far southeast counties. Main threats with these storms include wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel to penny size hail. Most places throughout the rest of Texoma will stay dry. Storms...
LAWTON, OK
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After nearly 15 years in Wichita Falls, La Michoacana Meat Market will close its doors on Saturday. “Not only was it a Latin supermarket but a lot of Africans, Asians and Americans came in during lunchtime, so I think closing it will have a huge impact,” Ivette San Miguel, La Michoacana assistant manager, said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Politics
Choco Taco, where to find it in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special ice cream treat made with vanilla ice cream in a taco-shaped waffle cone, and topped with chocolate and peanuts, has been a fan favorite for almost four decades since it was first rolled out in 1983 but sadly it’s coming to an end. So after 40 years, you’ve probably […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Three arrested in motel room with dozens of ID cards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were arrested at a Wichita Falls motel after police discover I.D. cards or documents in their room belonging to dozens of people. Traveon Teague, Cynthia Moreno, also known as Cynthia Holloway, and Leila Ann Holloway are charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. Teague has additional charges […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

