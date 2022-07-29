www.vernonrecord.com
Staple of Windthorst community for 47 years now closed
A meat business at the center of the Windthorst community has decided to close down.
kswo.com
Meers fire burns nearly 7000 acres
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Meers fire is burning for the fourth day in a row, destroying nearly 7000 acres. Fire crews are hoping to have it 90 percent contained by the end of the day. It’s currently 75 percent contained. The fires began on Thursday and merged...
kswo.com
Crews still working to contain Meers fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days. It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon. The blaze led to several evacuations in the...
Thunderstorms could bring much-needed relief to the region
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma could see some much-needed relief Friday night going into Saturday morning with the potential of rain and thunderstorms continuing into the night. There is a 40% chance that thunderstorms and rain could impact the region. According to The Weather Channel, storms could start for Wichita Falls around 11 […]
Where wrecks happen most in Wichita Falls
According to traffic information provided by the Wichita Falls Police Department, intersections are the most common areas for wrecks to occur.
11 pounds of meth recovered from Iowa Park rest stop
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two New Mexico residents are accused of trying to transport 11 pounds of meth through Wichita County over the weekend. Michael McDaniel is being held without bond on a trafficking charge from New Mexico and $100,000 for a new charge in Wichita County. Angelique Jaramillo has been released on a $100,000 […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff
The Comanche County Courthouse will be opening at its regular time Friday following an evacuation order Thursday. We’ve learned more information about a wildfire that caused evacuations in northern Comanche County near Lake Lawtonka Thursday night. Lawton Wading Pools Face Uncertain Future. Updated: 24 hours ago. In May the...
newschannel6now.com
A few showers will be around Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
newschannel6now.com
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kimberly Wright. Vitro Architectural Glass released a statement Monday after a forklift reportedly ran over and killed a woman at the Wichita Falls facility over the weekend. Plant manager Robert Baxter released the following...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible this evening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Strong thunderstorms are continuing to move north northeast this evening from the far southeast counties. Main threats with these storms include wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel to penny size hail. Most places throughout the rest of Texoma will stay dry. Storms...
newschannel6now.com
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After nearly 15 years in Wichita Falls, La Michoacana Meat Market will close its doors on Saturday. “Not only was it a Latin supermarket but a lot of Africans, Asians and Americans came in during lunchtime, so I think closing it will have a huge impact,” Ivette San Miguel, La Michoacana assistant manager, said.
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Vitro forklift accident claims woman’s life
A woman who was run over by a forklift died shortly after arriving at the United Regional ER this weekend.
Fresh 48 issued in Haystack Bar homicide
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can also submit a tip online. Here's how.
Choco Taco, where to find it in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special ice cream treat made with vanilla ice cream in a taco-shaped waffle cone, and topped with chocolate and peanuts, has been a fan favorite for almost four decades since it was first rolled out in 1983 but sadly it’s coming to an end. So after 40 years, you’ve probably […]
Three arrested in motel room with dozens of ID cards
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were arrested at a Wichita Falls motel after police discover I.D. cards or documents in their room belonging to dozens of people. Traveon Teague, Cynthia Moreno, also known as Cynthia Holloway, and Leila Ann Holloway are charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. Teague has additional charges […]
Family offering reward in hit and run rollover wreck
One family is still looking for answers after their vehicle was struck by an unknown driver and rolled before coming to a stop on July 4.
Comments / 0