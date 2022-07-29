How the Implementation of AI in E-commerce can Boost Your Business

hackernoon.com
Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?
Real estate is considered one of the most attractive investment assets. At the same time, real estate transactions remain a complex process, despite many implemented solutions to facilitate the process. When securities manipulation has long been available with a few clicks on a mobile app, real estate transactions continue to...
NFTs: Where do we Go From Here?
In this post, we discuss the NFT market conditions: what has happened, what is going on, and explain why the NFT space is still going as strong as ever, despite the recent drop in the market. It’s easy for those who live and breathe NFTs to forget they are a...
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
Here's How Your Favorite Tech Giants Did Financially This Quarter
-) Nonetheless, the race to win the Mega Millions jackpot is over, which means we can move on with our lives and resume our regularly scheduled content: the weekly Tech Company Brief! Tech giantsMicrosoft,. Apple,. and. were due to. this past week, and the multitude of stories around the web...
Your work team might soon hate Microsoft SharePoint a little less
Using Microsoft SharePoint to orchestrate your team's work could soon be a lot more pleasant thanks to several upgrades to the software. The online collaboration (opens in new tab) and work sharing platform has revealed it is working on a number of new site templates, a move it says should make using team sites clearer and more intuitive.
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
I made AWS Lose Money - Here's How!
This is a short series that I wanted to share for a long time about the basics of “Cost Optimization” on AWS. Don’t hesitate to 👏 if you liked this post ;) Okay, to be really honest, this title is clickbait*.*. I could definitely write something...
Top 5 Tips for Securing Your GitOps Environments
GitOps is a software development method in which all aspects of a project, including application code, configuration files, and infrastructure, are stored in a Git repository. When a Git commit is pushed to source control, changes are triggered to update the cloud infrastructure or application. GitOps uses Git as a...
Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities
Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is creating a plethora of opportunities for job seekers. Both students and seasoned tech professionals have opportunities to carve a career in this consistently growing technology. For tech professionals who lost their job during this pandemic, the technology offers a respite from a large number of job vacancies around the world.
How Compliance Management System Tools Are Changing the Compliance Landscape
The job demand for compliance managers is like never before. With increasing scrutiny on companies’ security posture, managers must meet a large array of regulations, standards, and contractual requirements. In addition, the technological revolution means companies must deal with massive amounts of data, raising concerns about data security and privacy. Finally, a more worrying challenge is the threat from cybercriminals on the prowl to exploit vulnerabilities in the startup ecosystem.
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
True Decentralization is the Key to Cross-chain Bridge Security
Hailed by some as a crucial piece of infrastructure for our multi-chain future, cross-chain bridges are seeing their fair share of controversy. It all started with Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin warning about their potential for. . The fact that a range of major breaches of such protocols recently brought...
Technical Debt Isn't Technical at All; It's Not Even Debt
Co-authored with Dr. Paidi O’Raghallaigh and Dr. Stephen McCarthy at Cork University Business School as part of my Ph.D. studies, and originally published by Cutter Consortium’s Business Agility & Software Engineering Excellence practice on the 22nd of July 2021. Take a minute and write an answer to the...
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
