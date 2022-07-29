Jessie Bates has reached out, offered to help Bengals rookie Dax Hill

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates might not be at training camp during his holdout to help first-round rookie Dax Hill along, yet his presence is still being felt.

According to Hill, Bates reached out and offered whatever help the rookie needs. He also told his current replacement that he can’t wait to get back in town and help him with film work.

“He said it’s a blessing to be out there the first day of camp when everything’s exciting, and if there’s anything you need, just reach out to me,” Hill said, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison. “It could be awkward if we never talked and he walks in and it’s like, ‘Oh, nice to finally meet you. But he’s been reaching out and making sure I’m good.”

While Bates has been out, Hill has repped and already made calls on the first-team defense, working with defensive backs and even linebackers. That’s how the Bengals plan to deploy Hill — all over the field, especially when Bates gets back.

No word on when Bates will get back, but barring something absolutely stunning, he’ll suit up during the regular season and be there soon enough to assist Hill.