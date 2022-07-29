Spencer Walahoski of Overton wins Elite Showmanship

sandhillsexpress.com
Related
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Elinor J. “EJ” Dean, age 94
Shortly after Elinor J. Dean began her long duet with dementia, she finished her Thanksgiving Day meal — napkin folded primly on her lap — and boldly pronounced, “Variety is the spice of life.” Perhaps she was eyeing the weather; she’d always fancied Nebraska’s changing seasons. Maybe she was impressed by the food; the glistening spread would have shocked her 12-year-old self, already charged with cooking dinners on the farm. Or maybe she was simply embracing the moment: the panting dog, the visiting family, the percolating coffee, her old Desert Rose dinnerware now smeared with pumpkin pie and clinking with every bite.
Sand Hills Express
Kale Visnieski Wins Custer County Classic
The 24th edition of the Custer County Classic Bull Riding event took place Monday evening at Trotter Arena in front of the grandstands at the Custer County Fairgrounds. The bulls were tough to ride Monday night with only seven qualified rides posted in the long go. The leader coming out of the long go was Brandon Killcress of Oklahoma with an 83 point ride. Unfortunately, Killcress suffered an injury and could not compete in the short go. There was only one man who would put together two qualified rides on the night and that was Kale Visnieski. The Oklahoma cowboy clinched the title with the only qualified ride in the short go. The ride also produced the highest score of the night which was an 85.
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
North Platte Telegraph
Gothenburg Times, Cozad’s Tri-City Tribune cease publication
Two longtime Dawson County newspapers, the Gothenburg Times and the Cozad-based Tri-City Tribune, will both cease publication. A staff-written post on the Tribune’s Facebook page Friday said Platte Valley Media LLC of Gothenburg, which owns both papers, had informed its staff of the closures in a noon telephone call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Seniors Fall to Hickman at State Tournament – Play Columbus Lakeview Monday
The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team fell to Hickman Sunday night in day two of the Class B state senior legion tournament at Paul Brown Field. Broken Bow got on the board first as Sawyer Bumgarner drove in Eli Coble for the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Hickman responded with a run in their half of the first then took the lead with a run in the second. The complexion of the game changed in the third inning when Hickman sent 10 men to the plate and scored 6 runs then added another run in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead. Broken Bow’s Eli Coble singled and came around to score on an error in the fifth inning to send the game into the sixth. Hickman was able to score in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the eight run rule 10-2. Hickman only had 4 hits in the game but Broken Bow pitching surrendered six walks and hit five batters. Broken Bow also finished with four hits. Eli Coble was 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored, Sawyer Bumgarner 1 for 2 with an RBI, Brody Ridder 1 for 3, and Carter Johnson was 1 for 2 on the night. With the loss, Broken Bow drops down to the elimination bracket where they will face Columbus Lakeview on Monday. Lakeview stayed alive in the tournament by defeating Minden Sunday morning 9-1. The Bow/Lakeview game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.
Sand Hills Express
Bow Seniors Fall to Columbus Lakeview at State Tournament – End Season at 19-12
The Broken Bow American Legion Seniors baseball team saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon as they fell to Columbus Lakeview 9-2 in the third round of the Class B state tournament at Paul Brown Field. Lakeview did not have a big inning but they scored in every inning to slowly pull away for the win. Broken Bow’s highlight came in the second inning when they scored their two runs of the game. Sawyer Bumgarner led off the top of the 2nd inning with a towering shot to left field for his first home run of the season and Kaden McKean drove in a run to give Broken Bow a 2-1 lead. The lead was short lived however as Lakeview scored two runs in the bottom of the 2nd to retake the lead and then scored 6 more unanswered runs to claim victory. Bow finished with seven hits in the game. Carter Johnson had a multi hit game going 2 for 3 with one run scored. The Bow seniors conclude the state tournament with a 1-2 record and conclude the season with a 19-12 overall mark. Columbus Lakeview stays alive in the tournament and will play in the final four on Tuesday.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
William Clyde Stickney, 25, Tryon and Allison Rosella Thalken, 23, Tryon. Brady Lee Weinman, 27, Arnold and MaKenna Lael Johnson, 25, Arnold. Teven Jonathan Marshall, 20, North Platte and Avery Jo Atkins, 23, North Platte. Benjamin Thomas Kelsey, 21, North Platte and Haley Nicole Ablard, 21, North Platte.
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Operation Shine Camp gives kids with Autism a camping experience on their terms
MAXWELL, Neb. — A summer camp described as the camp of “YES” is allowing children with Autism to get the full camp experience, but at their own pace. Operation Shine Camp is presented by Kids & Dreams Foundation. Many kids look forward to camp all year long,...
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
Kearney Hub
Blackberry Winter playing final concert in Harmon Park Sunday
KEARNEY — To hear Steve Jacobi recount the history of Blackberry Winter sounds a little like reviewing a family genealogy — with a revolving door. “It was late ’71, early ’72,” he recalled. “While in high school in Hastings we had a band called the Fabulous Suns. After graduation, some of the guys went to UNL the majority of them went to Kearney State. We wanted to keep the band going so we took in some new members and played a few shows. We then decided that with new guys, we should change the name.”
Sand Hills Express
Board Unveils Proposed Pool Project to Callaway Residents
Pool committee chair Lawrence Paulsen explains the financing options of the new pool to community members during an Open House. (Photo courtesy Callaway Courier) CALLAWAY–Earlier this year the Village of Callaway was notified that they had been approved for a grant to help plan and design a new swimming pool in the community. On Wednesday, July 13, an information open house was held at the Community Center to provide residents with a look at the proposed design, and answer questions relating to the pool and its impact on the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
Kearney Hub
$11K in suspected meth seized in Kearney traffic stop
KEARNEY — A Sidney man is being held on a $250,000 bond after 12 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and numerous pills were seized. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a car for an improper lane change on the 30th Avenue overpass. The officer contacted the driver, who didn’t have his license but gave the officer his name and date of birth, the officer said in his report.
gothenburgleader.com
Large Housing Development Beginning to Take Shape
The community of Gothenburg is about to embark on quite possibly its biggest housing development plan ever. It is called Hudson Landing - and it is a monumental task. Plans have been in the works for many months, and at the July 19 meeting of the Gothenburg City Council the final plat for the first addition was approved.
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed while helping accident victim on Interstate 80, authorities say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County authorities searching for 17-year-old accused of Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County authorities issued the warrant as they continue to search for Yahir Cardenas. Cardenas is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, two...
Comments / 0