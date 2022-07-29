Spencer Walahoski of Overton wins Elite Showmanship

The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team fell to Hickman Sunday night in day two of the Class B state senior legion tournament at Paul Brown Field. Broken Bow got on the board first as Sawyer Bumgarner drove in Eli Coble for the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Hickman responded with a run in their half of the first then took the lead with a run in the second. The complexion of the game changed in the third inning when Hickman sent 10 men to the plate and scored 6 runs then added another run in the fourth to take a 9-1 lead. Broken Bow’s Eli Coble singled and came around to score on an error in the fifth inning to send the game into the sixth. Hickman was able to score in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the eight run rule 10-2. Hickman only had 4 hits in the game but Broken Bow pitching surrendered six walks and hit five batters. Broken Bow also finished with four hits. Eli Coble was 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored, Sawyer Bumgarner 1 for 2 with an RBI, Brody Ridder 1 for 3, and Carter Johnson was 1 for 2 on the night. With the loss, Broken Bow drops down to the elimination bracket where they will face Columbus Lakeview on Monday. Lakeview stayed alive in the tournament by defeating Minden Sunday morning 9-1. The Bow/Lakeview game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.

