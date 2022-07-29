Coshocton County COVID-19 Home Test Kit distribution announced

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com
WHIZ
Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine
The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
Tornado Warning Expired for Ohio Counties
The National Weather Service has issued the Tornado Warning for those in Harrison County, Carroll County, and Tuscarawas County has expired. Stay with 7News for updates.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
WHIZ
MCLS Giving Away Open-Air Safari Passes
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System, in partnership with The Wilds, are giving away free Open-Air Safari passes. Passes will be given out from August 1st until October!. Each branch location is giving away two passes, good for one entry to The Wilds per person, per day...
osu.edu
Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in many communities, The Ohio State University is reminding students, faculty, staff and visitors to monitor guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local authorities to inform their personal health practices.
The city of Columbus and Franklin County are currently recommending the use of masks in all indoor spaces and any crowded outdoor situations, regardless of vaccination status. This aligns with CDC guidelines for communities with “high” COVID-19 levels, based on case levels, hospital bed use and hospital admissions.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
wtuz.com
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Why masks are coming back to Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are making their return to Ohio University. A spokeswoman confirmed that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. The decision falls in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend requiring masks in counties it labels with a high spread of COVID-19. […]
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
56th annual social to be held at River View Community Park
The 56th annual park social and chicken BBQ will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at the River View Community Park in Warsaw. Food, fun and fellowship activities are planned for the weekend. Here are some updates on activities from the July 28 article that ran in The Beacon.
WSYX ABC6
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Save K9 and Parrot from Abandoned Feces Filled Home
Nelsonville – Police were called to an abandoned home by a concerned neighbor and police were shocked by what they found. According to police on 07/28/2022, 04:02AM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an animal-related complaint. The caller reported hearing a dog whining coming from a vacant apartment. Neighboring tenants advised that they believed the previous tenant moved out approximately a week prior and abandoned the dog.
One dead, two injured after ‘serious’ Columbus crash on U.S. 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down parts of U.S. 33 eastbound. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” car crash on U.S. 33 eastbound in Columbus that left one person dead and two others in serious condition, […]
Your Radio Place
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Fran DeWine to Welcome Dolly Parton to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Next Tuesday, August 9, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation is hosting this luncheon to raise financial...
