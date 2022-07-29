Most plant-based meat alternative buyers also buy meat: an analysis of household demographics, habit formation, and buying behavior among meat alternative buyers

www.nature.com
Feds target US companies caught in lucrative shark fin trade
MIAMI (AP) — It’s one of the seafood industry’s most gruesome hunts. Every year, the fins of as many as 73 million sharks are sliced from the backs of the majestic sea predators, their bleeding bodies sometimes dumped back into the ocean where they are left to suffocate or die of blood loss.
USDA announces plans to declare salmonella an adulterant in chicken products
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday released plans to declare salmonella an adulterant, which could mean tougher regulations for chicken processing plants in order to help reduce the amount of salmonella in chicken products. The USDA announced new proposed regulations that would declare salmonella as an adulterant in breaded...
Sunscreen recall: Popular sunscreen recalled over cancer-causing chemical
Products containing traces of benzene are routinely recalled because the chemical compound is a known carcinogen. With summer in full swing, people should be aware of this new benzene-related recall. Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall for three lots of Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Customers using products from the three lots risk continued exposure to benzene.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Resource and geospatial diversity could mitigate climate-induced risks in Africa's power systems
Hydropower will have an essential role in meeting the growing energy needs in Africa. Fully interconnecting the African power pools could reduce climate-induced changes in usable hydropower capacity and decrease variability in the electricity supply. Integrating renewables could further increase the adaptability of the power pools to climate change.
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Imeglimin exerts favorable effects on pancreatic Î²-cells by improving morphology in mitochondria and increasing the number of insulin granules
Imeglimin is a new anti-diabetic drug commercialized in Japan (TwymeegÂ®) and has been drawing much attention in diabetes research area as well as in clinical practice. In this study, we evaluated the effect of imeglimin on pancreatic Î²-cells. First, single-dose administration of imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion from Î²-cells and decreased blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetic db/db mice. In addition, single-dose administration of imeglimin significantly augmented insulin secretion in response to glucose from islets isolated from non-diabetic db/m mice. Second, during an oral glucose tolerance test 4-week chronic treatment with imeglimin enhanced insulin secretion and ameliorated glycemic control in diabetic db/db mice. Furthermore, the examination with electron microscope image showed that imeglimin exerted favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria and substantially increased the number of insulin granules in type 2 diabetic db/db and KK-Ay mice. Finally, imeglimin reduced the percentage of apoptotic Î²-cell death which was accompanied by reduced expression levels of various genes related to apoptosis and inflammation in Î²-cells. Taken together, imeglimin directly enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose from Î²-cells, increases the number of insulin granules, exerts favorable effects on morphology in Î²-cell mitochondria, and reduces apoptotic Î²-cell death in type 2 diabetic mice, which finally leads to amelioration of glycemic control.
The experiences of UK-based genetic counsellors working in mainstream settings
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Most UK-based genetic counsellors (GCs) work within clinical genetics services; yet there is a small and expanding group of GCs working within other clinical specialties, termed "mainstream" GCs. To our knowledge there have been no projects to date examining the experiences of mainstream GCs working in the UK. The aim of this workforce evaluation was to explore the experiences of mainstream GCs. Online surveys were sent to mainstream GCs to obtain general demographic information and baseline data regarding experiences of working in these roles. Those who completed the surveys were then invited to take part in online focus groups. Data was transcribed and analysed using thematic analysis to draw out major themes that arose from the discussions. Major themes were found to be: "Benefits", "Challenges", "Career Progression" and "Support". Overall, participants expressed enjoyment of their roles and described key benefits of working in a clinical specialty, including autonomous working and developing expertise. Still, career progression was limited in many cases due to issues obtainingÂ professional registration, lack of support, and unclear definition of the mainstream GC role. Findings are brought together as a list of suggestions to support this subset of the profession going forward. We hope these findings could be of utility to both employers and policymakers when advancing the national provision for mainstream genomic services.
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
A multi modal approach to microstructure evolution and mechanical response of additive friction stir deposited AZ31B Mg alloy
Current work explored solid-state additive manufacturing of AZ31B-Mg alloy using additive friction stir deposition. Samples with relative densities â‰¥ 99.4% were additively produced. Spatial and temporal evolution of temperature during additive friction stir deposition was predicted using multi-layer computational process model. Microstructural evolution in the additively fabricated samples was examined using electron back scatter diffraction and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy. Mechanical properties of the additive samples were evaluated by non-destructive effective bulk modulus elastography and destructive uni-axial tensile testing. Additively produced samples experienced evolution of predominantly basal texture on the top surface and a marginal increase in the grain size compared to feed stock. Transmission electron microscopy shed light on fine scale precipitation of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) within feed stock and additive samples. The fraction of Mg\(_{17}\)Al\(_{12}\) reduced in the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The bulk dynamic modulus of the additive samples was slightly lower than the feed stock. There was a \(\sim\,\) 30 MPa reduction in 0.2% proof stress and a 10"“30 MPa reduction in ultimate tensile strength for the additively produced samples compared to feed stock. The elongation of the additive samples was 4"“10% lower than feed stock. Such a property response for additive friction stir deposited AZ31B-Mg alloy was realized through distinct thermokinetics driven multi-scale microstructure evolution.
A simultaneous electroencephalography and eye-tracking dataset in elite athletes during alertness and concentration tasks
The dataset of simultaneous 64-channel electroencephalography (EEG) and high-speed eye-tracking (ET) recordings was collected from 31 professional athletes and 43 college students during alertness behavior task (ABT) and concentration cognitive task (CCT). The CCT experiment lasting 1"“2"‰hours included five sessions for groups of the Shooting, Archery and Modern Pentathlon elite athletes and the controls. Concentration targets included shooting target and combination target with or without 24 different directions of visual distractors and 2 types of music distractors. Meditation and Schulte Grid trainings were done as interventions. Analysis of the dataset aimed to extract effective biological markers of eye movement and EEG that can assess the concentration level of talented athletes compared with same-aged controls. Moreover, this dataset is useful for the research of related visual brain-computer interfaces.
Author Correction: Peer presence increases the prosocial behavior of adolescents by speeding the evaluation of outcomes for others
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10115-0, published online 20 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors, where parameters for every participant varied by on average 1"‰Ã—"‰10"“6. Consequently, numeric results in the original Article were incorrect. As a result, in the Results under the...
Affordable SARS-CoV-2 protein vaccines for the pandemic endgame
The astonishing speed with which coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines were developed is nothing short of a scientific triumph. Their rapid development was in part enabled by the use of novel gene-delivery technologies that could be manufactured quickly and at scale1. Both the mRNA (e.g. BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) and adenovirus-based vaccines (e.g. ChAdOx-1 nCov-19, Ad26.COV2.S) deliver genetic material to cells to instruct the production of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These vaccines have saved many lives, with estimates of vaccination averting at least 1 million deaths within the USA alone2. While the use of these new vaccine technologies in high-income countries (HICs) has dramatically reduced the number of COVID-19-related hospitalisations and deaths, vaccination rates in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) remain concerningly low. For example, as of May 8, 2022, only 17% of the eligible population in Africa have received two vaccine doses3. Vaccine coverage in LMICs has relied on 'traditional' technology approaches, namely inactivated viral vaccines. The CoronaVac (Sinovac), BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm) and COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech) comprise around half of all vaccines delivered globally and have played an important role in controlling COVID-19 in LMICs4. Unlike mRNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines do not require long-term storage at very low temperatures, thus facilitating their use in LMICs. However, a limitation of these vaccines is the reduced capacity to neutralise infection with the Omicron variant, particularly in the absence of any additional booster dose after the initial vaccine course5. Disparities in vaccine access further compound this problem. Administration of booster doses in HICs has been prioritised over equitable vaccine distribution, thereby impacting effective control of global COVID-19 infections, deaths and emergence of new variants. Mechanisms to distribute vaccines to LMICs have also faced serious problems. The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Scheme (COVAX) was established to facilitate global COVID-19 vaccine distribution; however, COVAX is underfunded, has struggled to secure enough vaccine doses and has failed to meet many key targets. It is clear that global vaccine production and supply need to be increased, ideally through the building of vaccine manufacturing and distribution capacity in LMICs.
Deposition chamber technology as building blocks for a standardized brain-on-chip framework
Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The in vitro modeling of human brain connectomes is key to exploring the structure-function relationship of the central nervous system. Elucidating this intricate relationship will allow better studying of the pathological mechanisms of neurodegeneration and hence result in improved drug screenings for complex neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson diseases. However, currently used in vitro modeling technologies lack the potential to mimic physiologically relevant neural structures. Herein, we present an innovative microfluidic design that overcomes one of the current limitations of in vitro brain models: their inability to recapitulate the heterogeneity of brain regions in terms of cellular density and number. This device allows the controlled and uniform deposition of any cellular population within unique plating chambers of variable size and shape. Through the fine tuning of the hydrodynamic resistance and cell deposition rate, the number of neurons seeded in each plating chamber can be tailored from a thousand up to a million. By applying our design to so-called neurofluidic devices, we offer novel neuro-engineered microfluidic platforms that can be strategically used as organ-on-a-chip platforms for neuroscience research. These advances provide essential enhancements to in vitro platforms in the quest to provide structural architectures that support models for investigating human neurodegenerative diseases.
Flexible-type ultrathin holographic endoscope for microscopic imaging of unstained biological tissues
Ultrathin lensless fibre endoscopes offer minimally invasive investigation, but they mostly operate as a rigid type due to the need for prior calibration of a fibre probe. Furthermore, most implementations work in fluorescence mode rather than label-free imaging mode, making them unsuitable for general medical diagnosis. Herein, we report a fully flexible ultrathin fibre endoscope taking 3D holographic images of unstained tissues with 0.85-Î¼m spatial resolution. Using a bare fibre bundle as thin as 200-Î¼m diameter, we design a lensless Fourier holographic imaging configuration to selectively detect weak reflections from biological tissues, a critical step for label-free endoscopic reflectance imaging. A unique algorithm is developed for calibration-free holographic image reconstruction, allowing us to image through a narrow and curved passage regardless of fibre bending. We demonstrate endoscopic reflectance imaging of unstained rat intestine tissues that are completely invisible to conventional endoscopes. The proposed endoscope will expedite a more accurate and earlier diagnosis than before with minimal complications.
Systemic disease associations with angioid streaks in a large healthcare claims database
To assess systemic associations of angioid streaks (AS) using a large US healthcare database. A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted of patients diagnosed with AS in a large, national US insurer from 2000"“2019. Cases were matched 1:5 to controls. The prevalence rates of established associated disease states and other systemic diseases were calculated and compared using logistic regression. Additionally, the rate of anti-VEGF treatment was assessed as a proxy for the incidence of choroidal neovascularization (CNV).
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Isolation and identification of antioxidative peptides from crocodile meat hydrolysates using silica gel chromatography
Crocodiles are cultured in large numbers in Asia and other places in order to protect wild resources and meet the needs of human life. In this study, crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis) meat proteins were extracted and hydrolyzed into peptides, their antioxidant peptides were isolated and purified by silica gel chromatography and identified by LC/MS. Crocodile meat proteins were optimally extracted with water and hydrolyzed by papain based on the degree of hydrolysis and antioxidant activity. The hydrolysates were fractionated by ultrafiltration into 3Â kDa, 3"“30Â kDa, and â‰¥"‰30Â kDa fractions. The 3Â kDa fraction showed most antioxidant activity of the hydrolysates. Its active peptides were separated by silica gel column chromatography and purified by silica gel TLC, based on TLC bio-autographic assays of the activity. Four highly active peptides were identified by LC/MS as SSLTIQFVEGQFVDSYDPTIENTFTK, VPPHIY, VAPEEHPVLLTEAPLNPK, and RNGLPGPIGPAG. The identified peptides were synthesized and showed 50% free radical scavenging activities at 1.0Â mg/mL, equal or higher to ascorbic acid at 0.5Â mg/mL, in both DPPH and ABTS assays. The results indicated that the 3Â kDa hydrolyzed peptides of crocodile meat had high antioxidant activity and the active peptides can be effectively separated and purified by silica gel column chromatography and TLC.
Six tips for better spreadsheets
You have full access to this article via your institution. As a data-science librarian at the University of California, San Diego, Stephanie Labou has seen her share of spreadsheet horror stories. The most haunting was a table of hand-entered GPS coordinates. “It was a complete mix,” Labou recalls. The spreadsheet...
Heart disease after COVID: what the data say
Some studies suggest that the risk of cardiovascular problems, such as a heart attack or stroke, remains high even many months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection clears up. Researchers are starting to pin down the frequency of these issues and what is causing the damage. Saima May Sidik is a freelance...
