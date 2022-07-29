Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney

chestertownspy.org
outandaboutnow.com
It Takes More Than A Village
Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Spy Editor’s Note
If you feel like you’ve just escaped from the last few weeks of Dante’s Purgatory, you’re not alone, and while we may be a little wilted at the Spy, we continue our mission rain or shine, just as our friends at the postal office, to educate and entertain. And it is an honor for me to do so.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE - LIKE NEW
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE DE. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Victorian home on a corner lot has been taken down to the studs and been completely remodeled. It has a nice sized back yard for the family and entertaining. There is now a first floor suite that could easily be used as in an in law suite . All bedrooms are spacious unlike new construction where many of the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Many of the original architectural features have been retained including a beautiful staircase in the Living Room. A lot of the original hardwood floors have been kept and refinished and look wonderful. You can live in quiet & peaceful Bridgeville and still visit the beach in 30-45 minutes. The kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. There is half bath/utility room off the kitchen with a separate entrance. The HVAC systems are brand new. There are 2 systems. One for the upstairs and one for the downstairs. This really saves a lot of the utilities. Keep the upstairs low during the day when it's not needed. All of the electrical and plumbing have been replaced and upgraded. The exit doors have all been replaced. The roof is approximately 8 years old. There is a partial basement and a full attic for storage. BEST THING NO HOA!
Nottingham residents on eighth day without water in their own homes
Community members said they weren't given much notice, and that it would take a few hours and to not use the water for the day. Some continued to use the water while repairs were being made.
WMDT.com
Salisbury National Night Out in full swing
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury National Night Out happened Tuesday to provide some fun for the community. The event was put on to help community members engage and learn more about the law enforcement.
WDEL 1150AM
Water Quality Advisory issued for four Cecil County beaches
Maryland Health officials have issued a Water Quality advisory for four Cecil County beaches along tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. The Cecil County Health Department said there are increased levels of bacteria at Elk Neck State Park's Northeast River and Elk River beaches, Holloway Beach, and Charlestown Manor Beaches. Officials...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: The Demise of the Desirable Oxford Corridor
Two signs “Chesapeake Country” and “Scenic Byway” greet you as you begin to drive down the Oxford Road from Easton Parkway. Bikers, joggers, runners, and pedestrians, both local and tourist, frequently travel the designed bike lanes. Then you cross over Papermill Pond, a tranquil scene where you often see people fishing. Next, on the left is Polly’s Hill, a small, 12 unit residential community built around 1996, well set off and barely visible from the Oxford Road.
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
chestertownspy.org
Plain Talk: Recalling Harry Truman by Al Sikes
Remarkable! A candidate for the Talbot County Council actually introduced herself with a concrete statement about impending development plans. Campaigns are mostly filled with clever (or not so clever) lines that call to mind script writers for Valentine Day cards. Without, I repeat without, statistical research I would guess that “integrity” is the word most often directly or indirectly used to sum up the candidate’s profile. Close seconds might be “represent” (we after-all live in a democracy) and turning to a phrase, “work hard”. Okay the script writers are not so clever.
foxbaltimore.com
Decades old pieces of military munitions debris discovered on Assateague Island
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A partial beach closure is in effect at Assateague Island after the discovery of multiple pieces of military munitions debris on the beach. According to officials, at least seven pieces of the debris was found in the last two weeks. During the 1940s, the US Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs, a news release explained. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 30 Sitting for crab cake with Governor Hogan at The Boatyard in Annapolis
On the 30th and final day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional meal and a stories crab cake in Eastport just over the bridge in Annapolis at The Boatyard. The Governor covered a lot of political ground in...
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to use ARPA dollars in Georgetown's Kimmytown neighborhood
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity unveils plans to use $3 million of Delaware’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to rehab and build new homes in Georgetowns’ Kimmytown neighborhood and elsewhere. Kimmytown – a low-income neighborhood on the north end of Georgetown within walking distance of a Purdue processing...
baltimoremagazine.com
The Pawpaw, America’s Largest Edible Fruit, Grows Quietly in Baltimore
Doron Kutnick emerges from the overflowing shrubs of his white farmhouse in Hampstead before his first cup of coffee. It’s late June, just days before the summer solstice, and at 9 a.m., the morning shade still sweeps across the open fields and enclosed greenhouses of the two-acre Two Boots Farm that he runs with his wife, Elisa.
