ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yannick Ngakoue bringing unique personality to Colts camp

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LspDv_0gxdrE1m00

The Indianapolis Colts made a splash move this offseason by trading cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

While Ngakoue has only been with his new team for a few months, his personality is already making an impression. The palpable energy he’s brought to Colts training camp hasn’t gone unnoticed by his head coach.

“He brings an energy, a confidence – proven production year in and year out. This guy’s a playmaker. So that kind of leadership. It’s just been consistent,” Reich told reporters Thursday. “He brings that kind of consistent playmaking ability to us.”

Ngakoue will be on his fifth team since the start of the 2020 season. That kind of movement for players with his kind of production—at least 8.0 sacks every year since 2016—is odd, to say the least.

Now with a new, but familiar team in the Colts, they are embracing his unique personality.

“It’s unique now. He’s got a unique personality, and I like that. We celebrate that around here,” Reich said. “It’s team first, absolutely has to always be team first, but we kind of celebrate the uniqueness of each personality and he’s definitely in that category.”

Ngakoue has made a positive impression on his new teammates and coaches to begin training camp and even though he would describe himself as humble and caring, he knows there’s a switch that needs to be flipped when he’s on the field.

“Humble, caring, loving. Definitely have a soft side to me. I mean, not here on the field – for instance, I love my puppy. I have a Belgian Malinois. That’s my guy. So, he brings out the soft side in me,” Ngakoue said Thursday. “Got to flip the switch. It’s every man for themselves out there. That’s my whole mentality when I go out there and I try to scratch and claw each and every play.”

The Colts need that proven production from Ngakoue. With Kwity Paye entering a promising Year 2, DeForest Buckner returning as the engine of the defense and Dayo Odeyingbo hoping to make a larger impact, Ngakoue can be the steady piece of the defense that the Colts have needed.

It shouldn’t be too much of an issue, especially given the familiarity he has with the scheme.

“It’s great. Just being able to build that chemistry with the d-line as well as with the whole defense. It’s just great being back in the same scheme with Gus (Bradley),” Ngakoue said. “It feels super familiar.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniqueness#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy