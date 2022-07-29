A home health caregiver was charged last week with battering and neglecting a disabled 90-year-old woman she was being paid to care for in Coconut Creek, court records show. Chantelle Baker, 30, of 8727 Forest Hills Blvd. in Coral Springs, was caught on Ring security cameras hitting the woman’s head, pushing her forward and backward when she moved too slowly, pushing her in her face, shouting at her, forcing her to walk against her will, remaining on her phone while the woman struggled to reach the bathroom on her own, abandoning her for long periods, and generally abusing her, according to an arrest affidavit.

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO