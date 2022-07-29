southfloridahospitalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South Florida
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center Hosts the 16th Annual Ribbons for the Children Art Exhibit & Auction
July 28, 2022 – Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) hosts the 16th Annual Ribbons for the Children Art Exhibition & Auction in support of children and families with special healthcare needs on Friday, September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the nonprofit’s headquarters located at 1401 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Palm Beach County Medical Society and Services Presents Venetian Masquerade Ball and 5th Annual Festival of Trees and Lights at Its Annual Gala
The Palm Beach County Medical Society and Services Annual Gala will honor Dr. Claudia Mason, the 2022 Palm Beach County Medical Society president, welcome Dr. Martha Rodriguez, the 2023 incoming Palm Beach County Medical Society president, and celebrate all Palm Beach County physicians for their selfless commitment to the health and safety of the community. This year’s unique celebration will be a Venetian Masquerade Ball with live entertainment performed by The Dereck Mac Band and exciting surprises throughout the evening. A silent and live auction will round out the evenings festivities with the traditional Festival of Trees and Lights — a visually exciting array of nearly forty decorated four foot lighted trees.
Miami New Times
Doris Italian Market Celebrates 75 Years in South Florida
From humble 1947 Hollywood beginnings, Doris Italian Market & Bakery has emerged as a South Florida specialty supermarket mainstay. Now in its 75th year, the concept — which is anchored by an onsite bakery, Italian American deli, a seafood counter, and specialty selections spanning artisan cheeses to imported tomatoes — has five locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
Four Miami hospitals make list of best hospitals in Florida
US News & World reports recently updated their hospital rankings, evaluating 247 Florida hospitals in the process, determining that the Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ranks as the number one hospital in Florida. But Miami was well represented on the list. Baptist Health’s Baptist Hospital in Miami rated high, coming in as the...
South Florida doctor recommends new COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall
The White House is planning to roll out a new COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall to protect against the highly contagious omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
tigerdroppings.com
Miami to Bimini via boat...
Anybody here made this crossing? Hoping to go in a few weeks on a 27' Monterey Cruiser. 50-ish miles. 27' could feel a bit small crossing the Gulf Stream imo. 50 or 5, it's all weather dependent in that size boat. LSU Fan. Here. Member since Jan 2011. 62134 posts.
margatetalk.com
Home Health Caregiver Charged With Abusing Woman in Coconut Creek
A home health caregiver was charged last week with battering and neglecting a disabled 90-year-old woman she was being paid to care for in Coconut Creek, court records show. Chantelle Baker, 30, of 8727 Forest Hills Blvd. in Coral Springs, was caught on Ring security cameras hitting the woman’s head, pushing her forward and backward when she moved too slowly, pushing her in her face, shouting at her, forcing her to walk against her will, remaining on her phone while the woman struggled to reach the bathroom on her own, abandoning her for long periods, and generally abusing her, according to an arrest affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty To Throwing Her Baby Girl In Dumpster
38-year old Rafaelle Sousa was sentenced Wednesday, but some people think she should have gotten more than the 7.5 years behind bars. PBC's state attorney explains why he offered the plea deal.
cw34.com
Roof ripped off car in Boynton Beach crash, two people hospitalized
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after a crash in Boynton Beach. The accident happened on Seacrest Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue worked alongside the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue team to assist those involved in the crash—the roof was removed to extricate and transport those injured.
Click10.com
FHP: Man hit by car, flies off I-95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was thrown off an Interstate 95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say he was either riding a motorcycle or ATV on the shoulder when a driver struck him. The force of the...
Click10.com
He lost his legs and his son after stopping to help another driver
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter believes there’s a reason that he survived a tragic accident. “Two people died, my son and the other guy, but I’m still here,” said Hunter. Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son Carlos Jr. early in the morning on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Man Uses Previous Customer's Credit Card at Publix
It's pay it forward gone wrong at a Tamarac Publix.
Comments / 0